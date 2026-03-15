The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Robert M. Hamburger's avatar
Robert M. Hamburger
8h

It's a strange moment in history when questioning centralized power is called extremism, but concentrating that power in fewer and fewer hands is called stability. The American experiment began with people who refused to pretend authority was permanent.

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sunnyetal's avatar
sunnyetal
7h

So glad you are talking about this NOW. The present regime is trying to destroy my blue state’s government and economy (Minnesota). They have already managed to politically assassinate our Democratic governor with all the lies about widespread fraud. We need to think about disconnecting before they manage to ruin the rest of our Democratic leadership.

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