The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Thomas Day's avatar
Thomas Day
4h

It's a terrifying situation but yes. It is not an unlikely possibility because why else would you remove security from people who have served this nation?

Security should be a non-partisan issue.

No person in leadership or out of leadership should be a target for harassment or murder whether you like them or not.

This should be a democracy of decency and respect for the sanctity of people's well-being, including those who have served in government and ordinary citizens including undocumented individuals.

Yet, we have entered a potential unthinkable shitstorm of retaliation and retribution.

Just look where we are. Nothing seems out of bounds at this moment in history.

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Greg Shephard's avatar
Greg Shephard
4h

Without a doubt!

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