The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Rarelightmare's avatar
Rarelightmare
4h

Chattanooga’s EPB is the municipal broadband proof of concept you’re describing. They built fiber for smart grid management — outage detection, fault response — and broadband revenue was the surplus. Gigabit internet citywide since 2010, faster and cheaper than Comcast. $2.7B in estimated regional economic impact. Tennessee’s legislature, lobbied by telecoms, then passed a law blocking EPB from expanding to rural counties that wanted the service. The FCC tried to override it. The Sixth Circuit sided with the state. Public abundance, legislatively capped on behalf of private extraction. The model works. The suppression of the model also works.

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Janeen's avatar
Janeen
3h

We need to push this kind of information back into the mainstream. The public is primed to hear it, probably now more than ever.

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