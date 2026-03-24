The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Madmacs27's avatar
Madmacs27
1h

This should alert/ alarm EVERYONE!

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Neon Whispers's avatar
Neon Whispers
23m

Republicans led regular people to justify their actions. And these same regular people are in denial of what they allowed Republicans to do.

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