The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Declan's avatar
Declan
2h

That little prick Alex Acosta must be dealt with too....lying to Congress & protecting a felonious child trafficker.

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Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
1h

There's a split among democrats about whether, when we regain power, to seek accountability among republican enablers, or let it go and focus on rebuilding everything that's been broken. I'm glad you're on the accountability side; as I see it, our failure to hold Trump accountable (like Garland's 3 year delay) is the main reason we're in this mess.

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