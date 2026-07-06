The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
2h

Why don't we just outlaw them?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
S Russell's avatar
S Russell
1h

Hey Chris, don't know if you're aware of this or not so I wanted to share it.

About a week and a half ago I stumbled upon this story out of the blue. Apparently Meta is providing free Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to 130,000 blind veterans. Most of the news articles I found, including the write up on the Blinded Veterans Association's own website, treated this as an amazing demonstration of corporate philanthropy, and initially it indeed sounds amazing.

However, my immediate thought was "holy shit, what a perfect target test group for Meta to secretly harvest 24/7/365 data from". None of the articles I've read seem to even mention the massive privacy risks these blind veterans will be exposing themselves and their families to.

Anyways, I'm including the link below if you wanna check it out. Understand, I would love to see those blind veterans receiving tech like this that could greatly improve their lives.............. IF it could be trusted. But as this article points out, it can't right now.

https://bva.org/glasses/

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture