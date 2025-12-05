The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Edwards's avatar
Jason Edwards
Dec 5

"The structure shapes the psychology. Change the structure."

Most political discourse assumes we need to find better people. Your research shows the opposite — the positions themselves shape behavior. Which means the question isn't "who should have power?" but "why do we design systems that concentrate this much power in the first place?"

That applies beyond cops and billionaires — to legislative incentives, executive authority, media ownership, all of it. The architecture produces the behavior. Change the architecture.

Reply
Share
15 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
NANCY MILLER's avatar
NANCY MILLER
Dec 5

Great treatise, Christopher. I am often more interested in the Bernie Sanders effect.Because I can vouch for all this from personal experience. I came from a former marriage to a millionaire and left after more than a decade because I came to despise him. Yes, he changed exponentially as his fortune grew and I bailed (taking nothing with me, which was symbolic for me). But this has always intrigued me...why do some people leave such wealth voluntarily. For me, it was a repulsive lifestyle that I never got accustomed to. Nor wanted to.

Reply
Share
116 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture