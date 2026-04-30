Roberts at Trump’s second inauguration. (Chip Somodevilla/AFP via Getty)

A week ago I mailed a formal disciplinary complaint against Chief Justice John Roberts to the District of Columbia Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The paperwork is at the bottom of this article in full, with my personal information redacted.

I want to answer a few questions, recount what's happened since, and share some resources.

People have asked why the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the rest of the legacy press have stayed quiet on a documented corruption story involving the Chief Justice. Three things worth understanding.

The article has the receipts. Every factual claim is credibly sourced. The underlying reporting was done in pieces over the last decade by Business Insider, Politico, the New York Times, and the ABA Journal. The whistleblower complaint went through Congress. Senator Durbin’s Judiciary Committee received it. The Department of Justice received it. The records have mostly been sitting in the public domain since 2022 and 2023.

The receipts are there. They’ve been there. Anyone who wanted to verify what I wrote could verify it in twenty minutes.

I didn’t uncover something new. I pieced together a decade of public record that had fallen out of the news cycle, applied the statutes to the conduct, and filed paperwork. The synthesis is the contribution and the paperwork is the action.

So why isn’t the mainstream media touching it? Ask them.

What has the activist response been?

Attorneys joined in. Judges joined in. Private citizens joined in. The project got a lot of media. The article hit number one on Reddit.

The thing nobody who runs this system expected was that anyone outside it would do the work. Read the spreadsheets. Apply the statutes. File the paperwork. Treat the disclosure rules like the disclosure rules were meant to be treated. Show up at the post office with a certified mail receipt and put it in the public record.

The men and women running this system built their careers on the assumption that nobody was paying attention. That the forms would go unread. That the recusals would go uncounted. That the statutes would sit on the shelf. That the institutions would cover for each other and no one outside would notice the arrangement.

We noticed.

We noticed the ten million dollars documented and the eleven million more estimated. The sixteen years of false characterizations. The hidden equity stake. The Code of Conduct written to fail and the justices who signed affidavits for no one. The Judicial Conference that won’t refer and the Senate that won’t impeach and the Attorney General who won’t prosecute. We noticed every institution pointing at every other institution and shrugging.

You don’t need to be licensed or in good standing as a member of the bar association to sit on the Supreme Court, so why bother?

Will John Roberts be disbarred? Maybe. We are stress testing their system. It’s our turn to flood the zone. It’s our turn to decide the news cycles. And who knows, maybe Chief Justice Roberts will achieve his dream of being in the history books. It will just be as the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to have his law license revoked.

Further, think of accountability like the four minute mile. On May 6, 1954, a British medical student named Roger Bannister ran the first sub-four-minute mile. Before he did it, even scientists said it was humanly impossible. Today, it is common even among high school athletes. I mention this because something changes inside us when we watch the impossible happen. Something that changes everything. Because once we stop telling ourselves it is impossible, we start to make it more possible. When we show that these people are not above accountability, the more cunning rats will flee, the most aggressive turn on each other, and the true believers go down with the ship.

The point is, we restore justice by relentlessly pursuing it.

So we pursued it.

The complaint I submitted is below in full. You're welcome to read it, share it, or put it on every car windshield wiper within a 5 block radius of the United States Supreme Court Chambers. Chase your bliss, even if that bliss takes the form of printing copies of this filing and placing it upon any doors of whatever Bar Association happens to be headquartered at 901 4th St NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001. Who am I to tell you what you should or shouldn't do on a Monday right before lunch break, which would arguably be the best time to make sure the flyers are seen.

What I do endorse is filing your own complaint with the DC Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel at 515 Fifth Street NW, Building A, Room 117, Washington DC 20001. Do it in your own words. The facts are in the filing listed below as well as in the original article, which is hyperlinked within this sentence. The statutes to cite are 28 U.S.C. § 455, 5 U.S.C. § 13106, and 18 U.S.C. § 1001. The rule is DC Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(c).

This is happening because we are making it happen. Movement creates energy. Energy creates heat. Enough heat and you can reshape the outdated and corrupt 250 year-old steel. We are the heat. We are the pressure. We are the changemakers.

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Thanks for being here.

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