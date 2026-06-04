The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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W. A. Lawrence's avatar
W. A. Lawrence
8h

Christopher, the speed and transparency of your response stand out. You documented the facts and disclosed the issue before uncertainty could cloud the matter.

Far too much fraud survives because no on is willing to examine the details closely enough. Your response reflects the kind of oversight and accountability needed at every level of government.

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
9h

Whoa! Yes keep us posted

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