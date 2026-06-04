I founded The Existentialist Republic Political Action Committee (TERPAC) and appointed a treasurer with extensive experience across political campaigns and committees. TERPAC is a federally registered political committee, distinct from The Existentialist Republic, the publication where I write, with its own FEC registration and filings, and the publication is not a party to this matter.

During a period in which the treasurer repeatedly stated that banks had rejected applications to open a PAC account, eight checks totaling $7,438.74 cleared through a financial institution where TERPAC maintained no approved account and had authorized no signatory.

After discovering the transactions, I directed ActBlue on May 9 to identify cleared checks and stop outstanding payments. On May 15, I removed the previous treasurer and assumed the position myself. Counsel sent a demand letter for an accounting and return of funds on May 17. The previous treasurer did not respond.

On May 29, ActBlue confirmed that the checks had cleared and provided copies. On June 2, I filed FEC Form 99 (FEC-1981008), disclosing the apparent misappropriation of funds to the Federal Election Commission.

I am preparing criminal complaints for the FBI, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, together with a civil action in Maricopa County Superior Court.

All contributions remain accurately reflected in ActBlue records and federal filings. ActBlue has reissued one of TERPAC’s two uncashed checks and is forwarding both to the correct address. TERPAC remains solvent and continues operations under my treasurership.

The public filing is FEC-1981008 under committee ID C00941401. I will provide updates as these matters proceed.

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