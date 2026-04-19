The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

This is absolutely incredible work. Time to do our end!

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Wade Burtch's avatar
Wade Burtch
1h

Armitage: you're my favorite voice (and there are a lot of good ones) because yours gives me specific things I can do to make a difference. You are an outcome-based fella, and I can't tell you how much I appreciate that.

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