The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joonbug's avatar
Joonbug
1h

I personally like to use the puzzled old grandmother tactic. "But what about this letter she just sent to the courts yesterday? I'm so confused!"

Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
19m

This is how it's done:

"You do not explain. You do not brief. **You post the question and you leave.** Turn off notifications. Do not go back. The moment you start defending the question, you become the story. The question does not need you to survive. It needs you to disappear."

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture