The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Trey Finley's avatar
Trey Finley
14m

GenX reflex and now ear worm:

Schoolhouse Rocky

A chip off the block

Of your favorite schoolhouse

Schoolhouse Rock!

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Greg chick's avatar
Greg chick
12m

As a Water/Plumbing Subject Matter Expert, I have been involved to the way Building Codes and Water policies are established. Engineers and science are used, not FaceBook MetaData. There is not 1st, Amendment for plumbing, so my world is a bit more straightfroward. But, manufactures do get in the way so to speak by having clout and a hand in the lobbiests.

It is too bad that we as a nation have been told that the Government is the problem, when the special interests are what sours the end results of government policy.

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