New York City. (Livia Follet)

Ten subscribers per article. That’s what keeps this publication, the model legislation, and this organizing community alive. It works out to around 20–30 cents per article. Otherwise it cannot continue. If this helps, help back. BuyMeACoffee.com/TheER

Political influence is a skill. It has components you can learn, methods you can practice, and a structure you can hand to someone else when you’re done. What follows is the condensed, actionable version drawn from Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Removing Fascism in America and Grab Them by the E.A.R.R., written for people in the Discord who’ve been asking for a concrete campaign plan.

The framework here is a lens you develop by doing, not a checklist you complete before you start. You don’t need to map anything formally before you make your first contact. But once you understand what you’re pulling on and why, the same five minutes a day starts doing more work than it did before. The thirty-day example below exists to show what the lens looks like once it’s in focus, so you can recognize it in your own work as it develops.

The lens has three focal points.

The first is your levers of power. There are five. Bureaucratic friction means using legal processes, public records requests, regulatory complaints, and procedural requirements to drain the time and cash of authoritarian actors. Economic pressure finds the donors, advertisers, contractors, and investors who keep a politician afloat and makes supporting authoritarianism expensive enough that some of them walk away. Reputation destruction exposes the contradictions and failures of people in power to the audiences those people depend on, eroding the legitimacy they need to govern. Information warfare floods accurate counter-messaging into spaces where authoritarian propaganda operates, making truth harder to bury. Mass mobilization puts large numbers of visible, coordinated people in the street and in the hearing room, signaling to fence-sitters that the political cost of complicity is climbing. Every action you take pulls on at least one of these levers. The goal is to pull on as many as possible, as consistently as possible, because pressure compounds when it comes from multiple directions at once.

The second focal point is your seats of power. The governor, the attorney general, your state house rep, your state senate rep, your city council member, your mayor, and yourself. That last one matters more than most people give it credit for. You have a platform, a social media presence, a publication if you want one, and the ability to train other people to do exactly what you’re doing.

The third focal point is your contact methods. Most campaigns stall because people default to one or two things and call it done: a contact form every few weeks, a protest every few months, maybe a letter once a year. Sporadic contact gives an office room to breathe. This system closes that room. Five minutes a day done right gives you the volume of a hundred activists. The full toolkit: the official contact form on their website, a phone call to the office, a public post tagging their account on whatever platform you use, a direct email, a press inquiry email to the media office which goes to a completely different inbox and gets more attention, a physical letter mailed to the office, a written request for a meeting, and showing up in person. That last one costs an office something that a digital message does not. A constituent sitting in a waiting room is a different kind of pressure. On meeting requests: send one early, ask for a specific staffer by name if you can find one, and take whatever they offer. A five-minute conversation with a legislative aide is worth a dozen contact forms. The person who sits in that chair every day knows exactly which constituents have been persistent, and persistent constituents get remembered when votes are close. The longer you do this, the more you learn what moves your specific reps on your specific issues. That knowledge compounds.

The thirty-day example below uses election security and the federal government’s funding threats to states. The four targets are the governor, the attorney general, the state house rep, and the state senator, because election security sits at the state level and those four seats hold the relevant authority. Each week focuses on one target. The daily method rotates through the contact methods listed above. The final two days are the capstone, and they hit all four targets at once.

Before day one, spend two minutes at USA.gov/elected-officials. Enter your address and you will get your full list of representatives from the governor down to your city council. From there, go to each official's website and find whatever contact information they make available. Most will have a contact form, a phone number, and a mailing address. Some will make it harder than others. That is useful information too. Start with standard constituent contact. If you are only getting form responses or no response at all after a few attempts, send your next contact as a press inquiry and just make sure to publish it online after so you aren’t lying to anybody; share their responses with us even. Most governors and attorneys general have a dedicated press page with a separate email. For state legislators, use the general office email, mark it as a press inquiry in the subject line, and tell them you are writing for The Existentialist Republic or whatever publication you decide you are. I now deputize you as a member of citizen press. Congratulations and welcome to the club.

The goal is to build a documented record of contact and pressure. Responses matter. A response on the record is a commitment you can hold them to publicly. A non-answer is evidence of avoidance you can publish. Either way you win. Process over outcome means you show up regardless of what comes back, not that what comes back doesn’t matter.

Day 1. Contact form to your governor. Go to your state’s official website and find the contact form. Write this: “Governor [Name], I am urging you to declare a state of emergency on election security and issue an executive order directing state employers to route federal tax withholdings through the state rather than directly to the federal government. Federal funding threats to our election administration are an attack on every voter in this state. We need executive action before the 2026 election, not after the damage is done. [Your name], [Your city].” Submit it. Screenshot it. Share it.

Day 2. Contact form to your attorney general. Go to the AG’s official website and find the contact form or citizen inquiry portal. Write this: “Attorney General [Name], I am asking what your office is doing right now to prevent federal agents from appearing at polling places in [your state]. This is a violation of federal law and state law, and waiting until it happens means voters will already have been intimidated. I am asking you to issue a public warning, coordinate with local law enforcement, and make clear before election day that any federal agent who shows up at a polling place in [your state] will be arrested. We need a prevention plan, not a reaction plan. I am requesting a written response. [Your name], [Your city].”

Day 3. Contact form to your state house representative. Go to the official state legislature website and find your rep’s contact form. Write this: “Representative [Name], I am urging you to sponsor or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill that requires all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which then disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. This needs to be introduced before the 2026 election. I am requesting a written statement of your position. [Your name], [Your city].”

Day 4. Contact form to your state senator. Go to the official state legislature website and find your senator’s contact form. Write this: “Senator [Name], I am urging you to sponsor or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill that requires all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which then disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. This needs to be introduced before the 2026 election. I am requesting a written statement of your position. [Your name], [Your city].”

Day 5. Phone call to your governor’s office. You can find the number on your state’s official website. When someone picks up, say this: “I am calling to urge Governor [Name] to declare a state of emergency on election security and issue an executive order routing state employer tax withholdings through the state rather than directly to the federal government. Federal funding threats to our election system are an attack on every voter in this state. We need action before the 2026 election.” If you get voicemail, leave the same message. If you get a staffer, they will ask your name and zip code. Give it. That information goes into a tally. Enough calls from the same zip code create pressure that a single call does not.

Day 6. Phone call to your attorney general’s office. When someone picks up, say this: “I am calling to ask what Attorney General [Name]’s office is doing right now to prevent federal agents from showing up at polling places in [your state]. Federal agents at polling places violate federal law and state law. We need a prevention plan, not a reaction plan. What is your office doing before election day?” Leave a voicemail if no one answers. The call still gets counted.

Day 7. Phone call to your state house rep’s office. Say this: “I am calling to urge Representative [Name] to sponsor a tax escrow trigger bill that requires all businesses in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state. The trigger holds those funds if the federal government interferes with our elections and releases them when free and fair elections are restored. This needs to be introduced before the 2026 election. I am a constituent in [your city] and I am watching this closely.”

Day 8. Phone call to your state senator’s office. Say this: “I am calling to urge Senator [Name] to sponsor a tax escrow trigger bill that requires all businesses in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state. The trigger holds those funds if the federal government interferes with our elections and releases them when free and fair elections are restored. This needs to be introduced before the 2026 election. I am a constituent in [your city] and I expect a response.”

Day 9. Social media comment targeting your governor. Find their most recent post on whatever platform you use and comment directly on it. Write this: “Governor [Name], voters in [your state] are watching. The federal government is using funding threats to compromise our election administration. We need a state of emergency on election security and an executive order protecting state employers from federal financial coercion. What are you going to do?” Screenshot it. Do the same if you get a response.

Day 10. Social media comment targeting your attorney general. Find their most recent post and comment directly on it. Write this: “Attorney General [Name], federal agents at polling places violate federal law and state law. If they show up on election day voters will already have been intimidated before a single arrest is made. What is your office doing right now to prevent this? We need a prevention plan, not a reaction plan.” Screenshot it. Do the same if you get a response.

Day 11. Social media comment targeting your state house rep. Find their most recent post and comment directly on it. Write this: “[your state] needs a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. Every business in the state routes federal withholdings through the state. If the federal government interferes with our elections, the funds are held until free and fair elections are restored. Will you sponsor it? Your constituents are watching.” Screenshot it. Do the same if you get a response.

Day 12. Social media comment targeting your state senator. Find their most recent post and comment directly on it. Write this: “[your state] needs a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. Every business in the state routes federal withholdings through the state. If the federal government interferes with our elections, the funds are held until free and fair elections are restored. Will you sponsor it? Your constituents are watching.” Screenshot it. Do the same if you get a response.

Day 13. Direct email to your governor’s office. Find the address on the official state website. Write this: “Governor [Name], I am writing to urge you to declare a state of emergency on election security in [your state] and to issue an executive order directing state employers to route federal tax withholdings through the state rather than directly to the federal government. Federal coercion of state election systems puts every employer and every voter in this state at risk. This protection needs to be in place before the 2026 election. I am requesting a written response stating your position on both of these actions. [Your name], [Your city], [Your contact information].”

Day 14. Direct email to your attorney general’s office. Write this: “Attorney General [Name], I am writing to ask what your office is doing right now to prevent federal agents from appearing at polling places in [your state]. Federal agents at polling places violate federal law and state law. If they show up on election day, voter intimidation will have already succeeded before a single arrest is made. I am asking your office to issue a public warning, coordinate with local law enforcement, and commit publicly before election day that any federal agent who appears at a polling place in [your state] will be arrested. We need a prevention plan, not a reaction plan. I am requesting a written response. [Your name], [Your city], [Your contact information].”

Day 15. Direct email to your state house rep. Write this: “Representative [Name], I am writing to urge you to introduce or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. The bill would require all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. Model legislation is available. I am requesting a written response stating your position. [Your name], [Your city], [Your contact information].”

Day 16. Direct email to your state senator. Write this: “Senator [Name], I am writing to urge you to introduce or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. The bill would require all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. Model legislation is available. I am requesting a written response stating your position. [Your name], [Your city], [Your contact information].”

Day 17. Physical letter to your governor. Print it, sign it, and mail it to the governor’s official office address. Write this: “Dear Governor [Name], I am writing as a constituent of [your city] to urge immediate executive action on election security. The federal government’s use of funding threats to coerce state election administration is an attack on the democratic process that your office is constitutionally obligated to protect. I am asking you to take two specific actions: declare a state of emergency on election security in [your state], and issue an executive order directing all state employers to route federal tax withholdings through the state rather than directly to the federal government. Both actions fall within your executive authority and neither requires legislative approval. I am requesting a written response stating your position on each. Respectfully, [Your name], [Your full address].” Physical letters go to a different pile than digital contacts. They signal a different level of commitment.

Day 18. Physical letter to your attorney general. Write this: “Dear Attorney General [Name], I am writing as a constituent to ask what your office is doing right now to prevent federal agents from appearing at polling places in [your state]. This is a violation of federal law and state law. Waiting until it happens means they will have already accomplished their goal of intimidating voters. I am asking your office to issue a public warning, coordinate with local law enforcement, and make clear before election day that any federal agent who shows up at a polling place in [your state] will be arrested. We need a prevention plan, not a reaction plan. I am requesting a written response. Respectfully, [Your name], [Your full address].”

Day 19. Physical letter to your state house rep’s district office. Write this: “Dear Representative [Name], I am writing as your constituent in [your city] to urge you to introduce or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. The bill would require all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. Model legislation is already available. I am requesting a written response stating your position. Respectfully, [Your name], [Your full address].”

Day 20. Physical letter to your state senator’s office. Write this: “Dear Senator [Name], I am writing as your constituent in [your city] to urge you to introduce or cosponsor a tax escrow trigger bill before the 2026 election. The bill would require all businesses operating in [your state] to route their federal tax withholdings through the state, which disperses them to the federal government. The trigger provision holds those funds if the federal government interferes with [your state]’s elections, releasing them only when free and fair elections are restored. Model legislation is already available. I am requesting a written response stating your position. Respectfully, [Your name], [Your full address].”

Day 21. Request a meeting with your governor’s office, or repeat whichever method so far felt most natural. If you are requesting a meeting, email the governor’s scheduling or constituent services office and write this: “I am requesting a meeting with Governor [Name] or a senior member of their staff to discuss the governor’s response to federal funding threats to [your state]’s election administration. Please respond with available times. We are happy to meet in person, by phone, or over Zoom. [Your name], [Your contact information].” You are a constituent asking an elected official to do their job. Most people never ask. The ones who do get remembered.

Day 22. Request a meeting with your attorney general’s office, or repeat whichever method so far felt most natural. If you are requesting a meeting, email their scheduling or constituent services contact and write this: “I am requesting a meeting with Attorney General [Name] or a senior member of their staff to discuss your office’s prevention plan for federal interference with [your state]’s elections before election day. Please respond with available times. We are happy to meet in person, by phone, or over Zoom. [Your name], [Your contact information].” Take whatever they offer. Bring notes and ask for written follow-up on everything they commit to.

Day 23. Request a meeting with your state house rep’s office, or repeat whichever method so far felt most natural. If you are requesting a meeting, email their scheduling contact and write this: “I am requesting a meeting with Representative [Name] or a senior member of their staff to discuss the introduction of election security legislation before the 2026 election. Please respond with available times. We are happy to meet in person, by phone, or over Zoom. [Your name], [Your contact information].” If they offer a staffer, take it. Get the staffer’s name and ask for written follow-up.

Day 24. Request a meeting with your state senator’s office, or repeat whichever method so far felt most natural. If you are requesting a meeting, email their scheduling contact and write this: “I am requesting a meeting with Senator [Name] or a senior member of their staff to discuss the introduction of election security legislation before the 2026 election. Please respond with available times. We are happy to meet in person, by phone, or over Zoom. [Your name], [Your contact information].”

Day 25. Go back to your governor. Use whichever method got the most traction in the first three weeks, or if nothing got a substantive response, use whichever one you haven’t repeated yet. Reference your previous contacts explicitly. They have heard from you before. Make sure they know you are not going away.

Day 26. Go back to your attorney general the same way. Reference what you have already sent. Note what you have and have not heard back. Keep the ask identical: we need your prevention plan before election day.

Day 27. Go back to your state house rep the same way. Same ask, same documentation of prior contact, same expectation of a written response.

Day 28. Go back to your state senator the same way. Every target has now heard from you through multiple methods over four weeks.

Day 29. Reach out to someone in your life who’s upset about what’s happening. Share what you’ve been doing this month. Listen to what they’re worried about and share resources that they might find helpful to empower them as an effective activist. We can all influence the world towards justice, empowering others to do the same is a superpower,

Day 30. Pick your next campaign. Need ideas? The 100 Policies That Pass booklet has plenty.

None of this requires treating political engagement like a second job. The point is not any single action. The point is that you keep showing up, you document everything, and you make the cost of ignoring you higher than the cost of responding to you. Pick a different issue next month. Point it at a different seat of power. Hand this framework to someone else and have them run a parallel campaign. That is how we multiply. Drop questions about your specific campaign in the comments and share what you’re building. If you want a Discord invite link, ask for one there.

This is the simple version on purpose. You can run week one four times. You can run week four four times. You can mix and match, drop what doesn't fit, double down on what works, and tailor this to your skills, your schedule, and your comfort level. Get comfortable with the process before you complicate it. Once showing up every day feels as easy as brushing your teeth, start layering in more targets, more methods, more coordination. Keep studying. Keep adding nuance. The sophistication comes from doing the work and learning as you go, not from planning it all out in advance. Start simple. Stay consistent. Build from there.

A quick additional note. Ten subscribers per article keeps the Existentialist Republic alive. We hit that number the last four articles in a row for the first time in weeks! That makes 4/30 days to keep this all moving. Twenty to forty free articles a month, model legislation going directly to legislators and activists, a thriving Discord of nearly 1,000 activists, three books and a dozen booklets all given away free. Two to three million monthly readers. Ten subscribers per article funds all of it.

Don’t let this be the reason you miss rent or skip a meal.

For the rest, you can be one of the 10 today and ensure the articles, books, legislation, and training continue for everyone.