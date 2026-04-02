The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
4d

Off-topic: Christopher, looks like Robert Reich stole your idea:

https://youtu.be/p1fPbGHe3xE?si=pomer6aXkHID7XiD

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Talkin' Tucson Discovery's avatar
Talkin' Tucson Discovery
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Loved this: "I now deputize you as a member of citizen press. Congratulations and welcome to the club." Along with that handy list of actions. It's now on my laptop desktop.

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