(Pictured Left) New York Attorney General Letitia James, (Pictured Right) Full Time Seditionist Jared Kushner, Images: Lev Radin / LightRocket via Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Write to the Investor Protection Bureau at 28 Liberty Street, 21st Floor, Attention: Complaint Unit, New York, NY 10005. File online at ag.ny.gov/contact-attorney-general-letitia-james. Follow @TishJames and @NewYorkStateAG on every platform and demand an investigation into Jared Kushner and Affinity Partners for securities fraud. Details and full contact information below.

What if I told you that one email, one phone call, and one social media post could help put Jared Kushner in handcuffs?

Kushner is collecting $157 million in fees from foreign governments while conducting shadow diplomacy with sanctioned Russian officials. In October he sat with Kirill Dmitriev in Miami drafting terms for Ukraine’s surrender to Russia. In December he flew to Moscow for five hours with Vladimir Putin. He holds no government position. The corruption is obvious.

The Department of Justice will not touch him. Attorney General Pam Bondi has deprioritized enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Congressional investigators have called Kushner an unregistered foreign agent, but Republicans control the committees with subpoena power. The federal route is closed.

That leaves the states.

The Martin Act gives the New York Attorney General power to investigate any securities fraud “within or from New York.” Private equity funds are securities. If Affinity Partners conducted any fundraising, investor communications, banking transactions, or meetings touching New York, the AG has jurisdiction. Given Kushner’s history running Kushner Companies from Manhattan, the New York nexus is not hard to establish.

The Martin Act requires no proof of intent. The AG can subpoena documents and compel testimony without a pending case. Witnesses have no right to counsel and no Fifth Amendment protection during those examinations. She can freeze assets during the investigation and refer exposed wrongdoing for criminal prosecution. The Martin Act carries up to four years in prison.

The fraud theory requires understanding what Affinity Partners actually is versus what its legal structure claims it is.

Kushner registered Affinity as a private equity fund. Its Form ADV and offering documents describe an investment vehicle. It collects management fees based on assets under management, the standard compensation model for funds that generate returns for investors.

But Affinity has generated zero returns. Its own disclosure forms mark “N/A” for annual rate of return. It collected $157 million in fees while returning nothing. The Saudi Public Investment Fund’s own advisors objected to the investment, citing Kushner’s “inexperience” and “unsatisfactory” due diligence. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled them.

Why would the Saudis invest $2 billion in a fund run by someone their own advisors said was unqualified, then keep paying fees when the fund produces nothing?

Because returns were never the point. The Saudis aren’t being defrauded. They’re getting exactly what they paid for: access to the Trump family and influence over U.S. policy. Kushner is in Moscow meeting with Putin. He’s drafting surrender terms with sanctioned Russian officials. He’s conducting diplomacy on behalf of governments that are paying him.

The fraud is in the structure. If Affinity’s offering documents say “private equity fund” but the actual business is “foreign influence services,” that’s a material misrepresentation. If the Form ADV describes investment advisory services but the fees are actually compensation for diplomatic access, that’s securities fraud. The legal form says one thing. The reality is another.

This is prosecutable.

Contact Attorney General Letitia James

The AG’s office recommends written complaints to the Investor Protection Bureau plus the online form.

Mail (recommended)

Office of the Attorney General

Investor Protection Bureau, 21st Floor

Attention: Complaint Unit

28 Liberty Street

New York, NY 10005

Online

Contact form: ag.ny.gov/contact-attorney-general-letitia-james

Email: NYSAG.ag.ny.gov/contact-ag

Phone

Main office: 1-800-771-7755

Albany: (518) 776-2000

Brooklyn: (718) 560-2040

What to Say

Request that Attorney General Letitia James open an investigation into Jared Kushner and Affinity Partners for securities fraud under the Martin Act. Ask whether Affinity made material misrepresentations about the fund’s actual purpose, conflicts of interest, or investment strategy.

The mechanism exists. The jurisdiction is there. The Senate has documented the facts. What’s missing is the political will to use it.

That’s where we come in. We send the letters. We file the complaints. We follow @TishJames and @NewYorkStateAG on every platform and make it clear that the public is watching and expects action.

State attorneys general respond to volume. The Investor Protection Bureau investigates fraud “where we suspect a pattern of fraud affecting many investors.” Share this article. Ask others to contact the AG separately. Separate complaints demonstrate public demand for accountability.

If we’re loud enough, the press will ask questions. Hochul, James, Mamdani will have to make statements. They will have to explain why they are or aren’t using the tools they have. That’s how accountability works.

There are almost 40,000 subscribers here. If 1,000 of us send a letter, file an online complaint, and post on social media tagging the press and James, this gets the attention it needs.

The federal government has abandoned its enforcement responsibilities. New York has not. Attorney General Letitia James has a choice to make about whether to use the power she has.

I'll be sending my letter and filing my complaint right after I press publish. Will you?

This article exists because I spent hours digging through securities law, Senate investigations, and AG enforcement patterns to find a mechanism that could actually work. Research like this is how we build real leverage.

If you want more weapons like this one, you can help fund the work: buymeacoffee.com/TheER