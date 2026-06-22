The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Munford's avatar
Munford
2h

Thankyou for your persistence, research, insight and work on behalf of the disappointed, the fearful and the angry.

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Mark G. Meyers's avatar
Mark G. Meyers
2hEdited

I see lots of good references here, and a willingness to show the movements that are not successful. I think there is a multiplier to consider. Take the headcount, and then multiply it by how much a head counts. It is absolutely true that a small number of dedicated people will be organizing, and drawing upon the hoards when needed. To get the head-multiplier up, I think people should operate locally, in their jurisdictions, where they can have long-term presence and commitment.

I think there is also the important matter of not being a faction, but of standing for common cause. There are important issues today that would gain 2/3 support. Not getting together offline appears to be causing a mental health problem, and local schools would benefit from getting the smart phones, tablets, and laptops out (or reduced). This has been proven to help with learning. I think most people want to be free of ICE tyranny. There is strong opposition to data centers. Nobody likes big money influence in government. I think it would be good to think in terms of common cause.

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