The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Gerard Hundman's avatar
Gerard Hundman
10h

Normal governments strive to earn the trust of the people. Authoritarian governments, like under Trump, doesn't care about that. This is prove of it. All up to SCOTUS. If they can't find loopholes they'll create them.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
9h

The Roberts Court is a damaged Court. A real, enforceable anti-bribery law should be common sense—but don't expect Congress or your state representatives to rush to pass one. Why? Because it would require many elected officials to live on their salaries instead of accepting luxury vacations, expensive gifts, free travel, favors, gold bars, assistance with personal matters, and other benefits from wealthy donors and special interests.

Accountability shouldn't stop at the Supreme Court. The same ethical standards should apply to senators, representatives, governors, state legislators, and local politicians. Public office is a public trust—not a path to personal enrichment. If elected officials oppose stronger ethics laws, voters should ask themselves why. and vote them out.

It's a shame we can't vote out the conservative Supreme Court justices

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