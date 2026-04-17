The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Charles McBryde's avatar
Charles McBryde
7h

“The legal system treats buying a defective appliance as a more serious injury than voting under false pretenses for offices that control armies and courts.” This is the heart of the whole problem, isn’t it?

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Black Raven's avatar
Black Raven
6h

Maygar did a 180 because he used to be part of the Orbán party. I'm glad to see he's now trying to do better for his country. The USA 🇺🇸 must do the same. Getting rid of The Heritage Foundation, it's factions, state regime media Fox News, overturning Citizens United, lobbying. Punishing with regulations corporations who don't want to follow the rules and laws. (That's pretty much all of them). And abolish the republican party. This country needs to go full progressive Democrats. We must get rid of corporate Democrats. We must get rid of TPUSA and it's factions. As you guys can see... we have a hell of an herculean effort to get rid of such hate and corruption. Last but not least, imprison all these treasonous assholes.

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