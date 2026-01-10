The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
Jan 10

"We either resist it or we accept it. There is no third option."

One fucking hundred, Christopher. This entire piece. State, county and local law enforcement are refusing to do their jobs. Kidnapping, murder, harassment etc are occurring on their beat, with their assistance - that's not LE, that's accessory. And if LE obstructs the course of serving and protecting the public, then the State National Guard must be activated. What's their purpose if not for this very moment.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Labinson's avatar
Robert Labinson
Jan 10

I feel the best remedy for this is for states to begin disregarding Supreme Court’s decisions. Similarly to how states disregarded Roe or gun laws. I was angered when I saw New York adhering to the court’s decision on overturning their restriction on carrying handguns. I feel Ross should be arrested by Minnesotan authorities and tried in their courts. If the Supreme Court orders his release or overturns a conviction, Minnesotan leaders should tell them to “go to hell”. What are they going to do about it?

Reply
Share
1 reply
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture