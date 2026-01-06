The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joonbug's avatar
Joonbug
Jan 6

Excellent as always, Christopher. I love that it's titled Section 666. Tells you everything you need to know! (Sorry - a little gallows humor.)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
Jan 6Edited

So much for constitutional purism that the GOP claims to have. This is the opposite! 😠 Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture