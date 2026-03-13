For as long as governments have existed, they have sent trained people into rooms full of ordinary citizens to shape what those citizens think. The KGB sent operatives into American labor unions, churches, and civil rights organizations. The CIA sent operatives into Soviet cultural institutions, Latin American political parties, and student movements across Europe. The FBI infiltrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s inner circle, the Black Panther Party, and the antiwar movement through COINTELPRO. These agencies worked every room. Friendly, hostile, neutral. The goal was always the same: put the right voices in the right place at the right time, and influence the world in the direction that aligns with your goals.

The internet made this cheap. An operation that once required a trained agent living undercover in a foreign city for years now requires a laptop and a login. A single operator in St. Petersburg can walk into a Fox News comment section, a progressive Facebook group, and a neighborhood NextDoor thread before lunch. Foreign intelligence services, domestic political operations, corporate influence campaigns, and freelance ideologues all run the same plays in the same spaces every day. They pick fracture lines and push.

The playbook exists, and you can read it. Declassified training materials from British and American intelligence agencies lay out exactly how to enter an online community and move it. The principles inside those documents come from published behavioral science, peer-reviewed psychology, and decades of field testing. The science has always been available to anyone. Governments just organized it into a system and deployed it against populations, including their own.

Now we learn the system. And we use it ourselves, ethically, honestly, and on offense.

When you open a comment section under a news article and read through twenty comments, you are reading the voices of the people who showed up first and typed the fastest. Everyone else, the hundreds or thousands of people who read the thread and never commented, adjusted their sense of what the majority believes based on those twenty voices. Researchers at MIT ran an experiment across more than a hundred thousand comments and found that a single early positive signal on a comment increased its final rating by 25 percent. The early voice anchored the room. Everyone who came after followed the current.

The declassified documents label this one “Herd.” When people enter a space and try to figure out what the majority thinks, they look at what people have already said. The first few voices carry more weight than the next fifty because they define the atmosphere everyone else responds to. A separate study by the Pew Research Center found that 86 percent of people who felt their opinion was in the minority on a controversial topic refused to speak up, and that silence carried over from online spaces into face-to-face conversations. The quiet majority is real. And whoever fills the silence first owns the room.

Right now, in most local news comment sections, conservative forums, and community Facebook pages, the loudest and angriest voices get there early and set the temperature before anyone else arrives. Every reasonable person who shows up afterward looks at the room and decides to keep scrolling.

Now picture what happens when you get there first.

A Fox News affiliate posts a story about a local school board pulling certain books from the library. Within minutes, the comment section fills with outrage about grooming and indoctrination. You arrive early. You write: “My kid goes to this school. The book they’re talking about is in the high school library and it’s about a teenager dealing with a parent’s addiction. I read it. It’s a good book.” That’s all. You told the truth. You shared something from your own life. You sounded like a parent because you are one. The next twenty people who read that thread encounter your voice before the outrage reaches full volume, and the room feels different. Some of them might say something they would have kept to themselves.

You changed what normal sounded like before normal got decided.

Somebody in the thread calls you a communist groomer. This moment is valuable. A hundred people will read this exchange. The person who stays calm, specific, and grounded keeps the silent readers’ attention and respect. The person who fires back with anger becomes part of the noise, and both voices lose credibility with the only audience that matters: the people reading quietly who will never type a word. Every comment you write is for them.

So you respond to the insult with something like: “I hear you. I’m just a parent who read the book. If you’ve read it too, I’d be curious what specifically concerned you.” That’s it. You stayed human. You invited a real conversation. And whether the other person takes the invitation or not, the hundred silent readers just watched someone get attacked and respond with composure. That image stays with them longer than any argument.

This is one principle. The declassified documents contain at least seven that work without lying, without pretending to be someone you’re not, without any deception at all. Techniques that earn credibility through genuine engagement, hold people accountable to things they already said they believe, get you into the room at the right time to set the frame, and create the kind of honest interaction that makes people want to engage back. Each principle has peer-reviewed research behind it and a library of scenarios where ordinary people can apply it. We covered one today. The rest are coming.

Think about what this looks like when hundreds of people do it every day. Four hundred people across the country each pick one local news Facebook page, one forum, one comment section. Fifteen minutes a day, five days a week. Over the course of a year, that adds up to more than a hundred thousand calm, grounded, human comments landing in the spaces where persuadable people go to figure out what’s normal. The loudest voices have dominated those rooms for years because nobody showed up to set a different temperature.

We show up.

This works from a living room, a hospital bed, a break room, a parked car. For people who cannot march or protest or risk being seen, this is meaningful work with real impact that requires nothing but a phone and a few minutes a day in a space that feels uncomfortable at first and starts to feel like a mission within a week.

This is the first installment of The Anti-Autocracy Psyop, an ongoing series. Each piece covers one principle from the declassified playbook, with the science behind it, the scripts, and the scenarios. Next up: Reciprocity.

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