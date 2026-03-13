The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
8h

You've got a convert here (and I think I'm the first comment! 🤣)

Reply
Share
mary thiel's avatar
mary thiel
8h

Thank you for this smart tactic. It’s made me realize the folly of a lot of my commenting, and if I can’t come up,with a decent, calm, rebuttal, to perhaps not give an angry one, like I quite often do.

Reply
Share
4 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture