Image: Getty Images’Reuters

Note from the author: Scroll to the bottom for the activist action of the day and links to free Existentialist Activist resources.

Donald Trump’s youngest son turned 20 in March. Forbes valued his crypto-related wealth at more than $150 million as of October 2025. The wealth comes from World Liberty Financial, the company his father and older brother run. In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company sold 49% of itself to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and the head of its intelligence services, in a deal Eric Trump signed four days before the second inauguration. The transaction moved $187 million to Trump-family entities. The disclosure page on the company’s website changed afterward without explanation. Tokens kept selling.

Barron Trump has been a named co-founder of World Liberty Financial since September 2024. There is no public reporting that he negotiated the deal, signed any contract, or made any operational decision about the venture’s conduct. What there is, on the record, is his name on the documents that establish the entity.

That alone places him inside the reach of the Martin Act.

New York passed the Martin Act in 1921. The statute gives the New York Attorney General the power to investigate financial fraud without having to prove fraud first. The Attorney General can subpoena documents, compel testimony under oath, and gather evidence on the strength of an appearance that something has gone wrong. The conduct documented in the past six months supplies that appearance several times over. The Aryam ownership change went undisclosed to token buyers in real time. The Super Node tier offered direct access to company executives in exchange for $5 million in staked tokens. The April Dolomite borrowing trapped depositors in a pool a WLF advisor had helped build, while the company used 5 billion of its own tokens as collateral to extract $75 million in stablecoins. The April 25 gala at Mar-a-Lago promised a VIP reception with the President to the top 29 holders of the $TRUMP memecoin, with attendee identities disclosed only by nicknames and partial wallet addresses.

When the New York Attorney General opens a Martin Act investigation, the people on the founding paperwork are not optional. The office subpoenas them. They produce communications. They sit for depositions, which means a court reporter transcribes every answer they give under oath while their lawyer sits beside them.

For Barron, that means a room with staff attorneys from the Attorney General’s office and questions about what he knew and when he knew it. About whether he was told that Sheikh Tahnoon was the buyer of 49% of the company he co-founded. About whether he reviewed the disclosure page before or after it changed. About what he understood when the Super Node tier was being marketed. About his communications with Eric, with Donald Jr., with the Witkoff principals who structured the deal. The answers might exonerate him entirely. They might show, as the New York Times has reported, that his role was titular and educational and that he urged his parents into crypto without participating in what followed. Or they might show something else. The record those answers create does not exist yet. The investigation creates it.

He turned 18 in March 2024, two months before the company launched. The minor-child defense that protected him during the first administration expired before the conduct began. By the time WLF sold 49% of itself to a foreign intelligence chief, he was an adult co-founder of the company doing the selling.

A federal pardon cannot stop any of this. The doctrine is dual sovereignty, and the Supreme Court reaffirmed it in 2019 in Gamble v. United States. Presidential pardons do not reach state convictions. If New York charges, the President cannot save you.

The investigation has not opened. The Justice Department indicted Letitia James, the New York Attorney General whose office holds the Martin Act authority, on October 9, 2025. A federal judge dismissed the indictment on November 24, ruling that the appointment of the U.S. Attorney who brought the case was unlawful. Two grand juries declined to re-indict. The Justice Department appealed in February, and the appeal remains pending. Since October, no state Attorney General has publicly opened an investigation into the business conduct of any member of the Trump family. Those two facts coexist on the record. The relationship between them is not something this piece can establish.

What this piece can establish is what the documents already say.

Barron Trump is a co-founder of a venture that, in the past six months, sold a controlling minority stake to a foreign intelligence chief, changed its disclosed ownership without explanation, marketed pay-for-access tiers to executives whose day jobs include running the federal government, and executed a circular borrowing pattern that mirrors the structure that brought down FTX. Each of those actions is something a state prosecutor with the Martin Act can investigate on the strength of publicly available evidence.

The New York Attorney General’s Investor Protection Bureau takes complaints about securities fraud at (212) 416-8222 or through the online complaint form. You can tell them you are concerned that World Liberty Financial sold tokens to American buyers without disclosing that a foreign intelligence official held a 49% stake in the company, and that you want the Investor Protection Bureau to open a Martin Act investigation.

Want to do more?

Remember, we are just getting started. This community that you and I and over 53,000 others are a part of, it requires ten subscribers per article to stay alive. Twenty to forty free articles a month, model legislation going directly to legislators and activists, a thriving Discord of nearly 1,000 activists, three books and a dozen booklets all given away free. Millions of monthly readers. Ten subscribers per article funds all of it.

Don’t let this be the reason you miss rent or skip a meal.

For the rest, you can be one of the 10 today and ensure the articles, books, legislation, and training continue for everyone.

Buy Some Coffee For Us