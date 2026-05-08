The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
16h

Sent the Following:

Dear Attorney General James,

I am writing to respectfully request that your office review and investigate potential violations of New York’s Martin Act related to the activities of Barron Trump C0-Owner and his reported involvement with World Liberty Financial, including the reported sale of a 49% interest to Aryam that allegedly remained undisclosed for an extended period of time.

As you know, the Martin Act grants the New York Attorney General broad authority to investigate potential securities fraud, material omissions, deceptive business practices, and failures of disclosure involving financial entities operating in or affecting New York markets and investors.

The issues I believe warrant review include:

Whether investors, regulators, or financial institutions were provided complete and timely disclosure regarding the ownership structure and financial interests connected to World Liberty Financial.

Whether the reported transfer or sale of a 49% interest to Aryam constituted a material transaction requiring earlier public disclosure.

Whether any individuals associated with the organization, including Barron Trump or other principals, benefited from delayed disclosure or omissions that may have affected investor decision-making.

Whether any marketing, fundraising, cryptocurrency-related offerings, or financial representations connected to World Liberty Financial were made without full transparency regarding ownership, control, or foreign financial involvement.

Whether New York banking, securities, or financial transparency laws were implicated through delayed or incomplete reporting of the transaction.

Given the heightened public interest surrounding entities connected to the Trump family and the increasing scrutiny surrounding cryptocurrency and alternative financial ventures, it is important that any potential violations of New York financial law be reviewed thoroughly and independently. Public confidence in the integrity of financial markets depends upon consistent enforcement regardless of political status or family connections.

I am not asserting guilt, but rather requesting that your office determine whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant subpoenas, forensic review of financial disclosures, investor communications, ownership records, and any related transactional documents connected to the Aryam sale.

I appreciate your office’s continued commitment to enforcing New York’s financial and anti-fraud laws and ask that this matter be given careful consideration.

Respectfully,

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You killed my Country!!'s avatar
You killed my Country!!
17h

.

WE THE PEOPLE need to PUSH States to prosecute the fascists.

STATES, not the corrupt Federal Legal system. STATES!

.

The President has no pardon power over States!

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