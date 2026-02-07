The Existentialist Republic

PatriotScientist's avatar
PatriotScientist
Feb 7

I work in government construction on massive projects and this is 100% true. All the way up until at least the 1960’s, we built our own infrastructure projects, projects which have operated for decades and in some cases over a century without major problems. Now we are basically running a welfare program for the biggest construction and engineering firms in the country. The mass force reduction we just underwent to supposedly save money will have the effect of costing taxpayers much more using the private sector to pick up the slack. Instead of paying civil servants a straight salary, with direct accountable oversight to their work, we will pay for an AE firm’s staffer, a mandatory legally set profit percent, plus the inflated cost of that person to pay a higher salary plus the administrative costs. Then we will pay a civil servant to review their work and watch as it’s being built to make sure they do what we said. We staff entire teams of people with niche knowledge of how to execute these projects to basically babysit these mostly logistically incompetent or corrupt companies. Rather than investing money into good logistics, they invest money in lawyers to use litigation to shore up their profits. And they use their influence in our government to pressure us to allow more permissive quality standards. Which btw the private industry has infiltrated every committee that governs construction standards. This is partly because of anyone in the public sector participating has to do it at their own cost. The government is not at all interested in making sure our basic standards are not profit influenced, or bring actual accountability. All of this should make everyone very fucking nervous.

11 replies
Anne Trudell
Feb 7

Fantastic summary! I just love that you do footnotes and so provide sources citizens can use. We've seen too much of privitization = enshittification (I assume you're familiar with Cory Doctorow's work on "enshittification"; If not, it's an another arrow in your quiver -- keep shooting!)

4 replies
108 more comments...

