I have been meeting with state and city representatives in North Carolina, Minnesota, Washington, and other states. They want to pass the laws that will knock this administration down and restore law and order. To get it done, we need to make sure every Democratic state legislator in the country has these proposals in their hands.

There are roughly 3,224 Democratic state level representatives in the United States. Here are four pieces of model legislation, ready for any state legislature. They're all built on existing case law, designed to work against an oppositional authoritarian federal government, and vetted fully by legal scholars and policy experts.

This is a short read. If you agree these should be brought to a vote in all 50 state legislatures, follow the instructions at the end to send it to your reps. Share it with others to do the same.

The Child Sex Trafficking Investigation and Accountability Act

- Gives state attorneys general full authority to investigate and prosecute crimes connected to the Epstein files

- Creates a Special Investigations Unit with organized crime tools: subpoena power, use immunity, grand juries

- Funds a Survivors' Compensation Fund through fines and forfeitures, not taxpayer dollars

- Presidential pardons cannot touch state convictions.

The Fiscal Sovereignty and Election Protection Act

- Gives states control over something the federal government cannot ignore: the tax money

- If the federal government subverts elections, employers are ordered to redirect withholdings into a state escrow account until constitutional governance resumes

- Money stays in trust, goes back when the crisis ends. Is it unconstitutional? No more unconstitutional than federalizing elections or nullifying results. This is a peaceful response to an emergency. The federal government has the insurrection act, by comparison this is a measured form of mediation.

- Every compliant employer gets indemnified and legally defended with funds from the escrow.

The Corporate Welfare Integrity Act

- If a corporation spends its own money on political campaigns or PACs, it does not qualify for tax breaks, subsidies, or government contracts

- Individuals keep full rights to donate from personal funds

- Federal law has applied this logic to contractors since 1940; courts uphold it every time

- If a company can afford to fund campaigns, it can afford to operate without taxpayer help

The Bribe Is a Bribe Act

- Gives state attorneys general authority to prosecute any public official whose corruption affects state residents, from a city councilmember to a Supreme Court justice to an FBI director

- Defines bribery and corruption the way normal people already understand it, closing loopholes federal courts have spent a decade creating

- No immunity, no pardon protection because it is a state level offense. Dual sovereignty applies and standing is substantiated in the act.

- If the AG declines to act, residents can bring civil suits to enforce it themselves

These bills use North Carolina as the stand in state but any state can adopt with minimal modification.

Share this article or the bills with your reps. Find their contact info by entering your address at openstates.org.

Get the full bill PDFs of the versions we gave to North Carolina legislators below.

