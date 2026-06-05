The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
9m

Good, I hope the bankrupt the poor slob ( I have worse names for this wannabe world ruler but I'm trying to clean up my act a little bit). Now, if we the people can get the courts to do their jobs?

Reply
Share
Emma's avatar
Emma
1m

Best news in what feels like forever at this point. F elon, I hope this ruins his month.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture