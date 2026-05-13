The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay's avatar
Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay
6h

Thank you Christopher, it is always interesting to read your thoughts. From everything I have read and researched, and I had to say I come from a German university mid 1980s economics background, I have come to understand the United States less as one unified nation-state in the continental European sense and more as a federal arrangement between states that retained a significant degree of sovereignty. The states created a federal government to represent them and to handle matters that, in 1787, seemed better managed collectively rather than locally: foreign policy, interstate commerce, defense, currency, and other shared concerns.

Each state still has its own constitution. Many of those constitutions have been revised, rewritten, and greatly modernized far more often than the U.S. Constitution, which has only 27 amendments. The 26th Amendment was ratified in 1971, while the 27th was ratified in 1992. State constitutions are also often easier to amend and, in many cases, contain broader or more explicit protections than the federal Constitution.

From my continental European perspective, this is the fascinating part: some U.S. states already appear constitutionally closer to modern European constitutional thinking than the federal framework itself. They often articulate rights, public duties, education, equality, environmental protection, or social obligations more directly than the federal Constitution does.

So I understand the logic of “soft secession” less as fantasy and more as a return to an already existing structure: states recognizing the depth of their own constitutional authority and building the institutional capacity to act from it. Formal secession would raise a completely different legal question. Yet oppositional federalism, sanctuary policies, state constitutional litigation, and state-level public infrastructure all seem to point toward the same practical reality: states are not merely administrative districts of Washington. They are constitutional actors in their own right.

In that sense, the question may be less whether states can suddenly become independent, and more whether they can finally act with the seriousness their own constitutions already permit.

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Patricia Hanen's avatar
Patricia Hanen
6h

In attempting to download your informative paper, I found that I first had to register at SSRN. I received an error message when I attempted to use the links you provided. Once I registered, I then had to search for your paper by title and author. Once I had gone through that process, I could download the paper without a hitch. If others are receiving a 404 error message when trying to download, I hope my experience helps.

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