The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn Summers's avatar
Evelyn Summers
12h

They have a long and painful intimate knowledge of being bullied. The problem is many whites shrug and do nothing. Do something, your life depends upon it.

Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
12hEdited

State attorneys general absolutely have the authority to prosecute violations of state law — so the real question is not whether they can, but why many have chosen not to pursue charges against Doge, Trump and others for potential state crimes.

First, prosecuting a former or sitting president is legally complex and politically explosive. State AGs must weigh evidence thresholds, jurisdictional limits, and the likelihood of successful conviction against claims of political retaliation. Even when misconduct appears obvious to the public, prosecutors are bound by strict standards requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt — not political outrage.

Second, many alleged actions overlap with federal investigations or involve conduct spanning multiple states, creating uncertainty about which authority should proceed first.

Some AGs defer to federal prosecutions to avoid conflicting cases or claims of double jeopardy complications.

Third, political pressure is real.

Attorneys general are elected officials.

Bringing charges against a nationally polarizing figure invites intense backlash, security risks, legislative retaliation, and accusations of partisan weaponization — factors that can discourage even legally justified prosecutions.

Fourth, resource and evidentiary barriers matter.

Complex financial crimes, election interference allegations, or multi-state conspiracies require years of investigation, massive funding, and cooperative witnesses.

Without airtight cases, prosecutors risk acquittals that could strengthen the defendant politically and legally.

But none of these explanations eliminate the central concern: the rule of law depends on equal accountability.

If ordinary citizens would face investigation or prosecution for the same conduct, failure to act risks creating the perception that political power places someone above state law.

Ultimately, the question facing state attorneys general is not merely legal — it is institutional: whether caution protects justice, or whether inaction undermines public confidence that laws apply equally to everyone

The rule of law requires backbone, and the will to do the job. Without it, laws become suggestions, not safeguards.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture