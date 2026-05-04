The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
24m

I once held Snopes as the be-all and end-all for documenting facts in a world of misinformation and outright lies. But, of late, with their push to become a subscription service, I've more closely scrutinized their research. So I am not surprised at your rebuttal: I've seen the change in their work, and it's move to more 'opinion' than pure fact. And I heartily agree with your assessment: the Roberts disbarment complaint must be adjudicated.

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T_Allen's avatar
T_Allen
35m

So sad that Snopes didn't hold themselves up to their own standards.

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