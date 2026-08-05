The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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DanLectric's avatar
DanLectric
8hEdited

This is a fantastic strategy that's well past time to implement.

True Republicans should also love this strategy as the GOP advocates for limiting federal power and returning authority to local and state governments.... Right?!

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Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
8h

WTF are we even talking about, when Trump has openly withheld FEMA, grants and other life sustaining funds based on political considerations alone? We have that on record, in a pleading, in federal court. So why the focus on legality when Trump has so clearly announced that laws no longer apply when it comes to the IRS?

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