Eric Trump, image from ABC News Video

Eric Trump has committed four separate New York felonies and the documents proving it have been public since January. There are probably more but let’s talk about these four in particular.

This began last year when Eric sold forty-nine percent of the Trump family cryptocurrency company to the intelligence chief of the United Arab Emirates for five hundred million dollars, collected it in two installments of two hundred fifty million each, gave the buyer two seats on the board, and then sold WLFI tokens to American investors for twelve and a half months while publishing ownership figures on the company website that left the buyer’s name out.

That conduct satisfies the elements of scheme to defraud, falsifying business records, money laundering, and grand larceny, two of which carry twenty-five years per count.

This conduct occurred in Manhattan, where the District Attorney has convicted this family twice and the Attorney General proved a decade of business fraud against Eric Trump personally. The documents have been waiting for them since January.

The contract was signed on January 16, 2025, four days before the second inauguration, and the signature on it is Eric Trump’s. The buyer was Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates, purchasing through two shell companies named Aryam Investment 1, one in Delaware and one in Abu Dhabi. Two hundred fifty million arrived upfront, one hundred eighty-seven million of it routed straight to Trump family entities, a second two hundred fifty million came due by July 15, 2025, and the president’s own disclosure later reported two hundred sixty million dollars of income from selling interests in the World Liberty business. Two board seats went to executives of G42, the Emirati government technology firm Sheikh Tahnoon controls, making Aryam the company’s largest outside shareholder.

Eric Trump did not disclose the deal when he rang the Nasdaq opening bell on August 13, 2025. He did not disclose it at Token2049 in Dubai, in the Fortune interview at Trump Tower, or at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago in February 2026. The Wall Street Journal disclosed it on January 31, 2026, twelve and a half months after the signature.

When you sell investments to people, you cannot hide things they would want to know about the company. A foreign spy chief owning half the company is something they would want to know. No honest company hides a fact this big from the people it sells to and that’s largely because hiding critical information from investors is illegal when you aren’t the son of a Republican President.

Eric Trump sold WLFI tokens to thousands of people for twelve and a half months while hiding exactly that. That is securities fraud, and New York has four different criminal statutes that punish it.

World Liberty Financial made statements about its ownership the entire time it was hiding the buyer. The company published the Trump family stake on its own website and revised it as it changed, roughly seventy-five percent in December 2024, sixty percent by late January 2025, forty percent after June 8, which Forbes reported after reading the fine print, noting that announcing the divestments could damage the value of the family’s remaining holdings. The name of the buyer never appeared. New York fraud law does not require a private company to volunteer who owns it, but a company that chooses to speak about its ownership assumes a duty not to mislead the people it is speaking to. A shrinking family percentage, published to the people you are selling to while forty-nine percent of the company belongs to a foreign intelligence chief, is a representation about who owns the company, and it was false.

The company’s documents disclaim ownership. The Gold Paper states that WLFI is not equity and confers no financial interest, and the purchase terms repeat it. Governance is the single right the token conveys. The Aryam deal sold two of the five board seats that decide what that right is worth, and the buyers who paid for a vote were told nothing.

ALT5 Sigma, the Nasdaq company that put $1.5 billion into WLFI tokens, lost ninety-three percent of its share value and has warned it may not survive. Token holders face roughly six hundred seventy-four million dollars in losses, Reuters found, while Bloomberg found 5.9 billion more tokens sold privately with no disclosure at all. The family took roughly five hundred million dollars out of the ALT5 transaction alone.

This sure looks like a scam and smells like a scam, but will New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg investigate it as a scam? Or have the targeted lawfare and harassment campaigns by Trump succeeded in their goal of making his family above the law?

New York Penal Law section 190.65 makes it a felony to run a systematic ongoing course of conduct intended to defraud ten or more persons. The token sale was systematic, ran from October 2024 through 2026, reached tens of thousands of purchasers, and raised roughly $1.4 billion with seventy-five percent of proceeds owed to the family, all under representations that omitted the control sale.

Alvin Bragg has convicted a Trump under the second statute already. Falsifying business records in the first degree, section 175.10, reaches any false entry made to conceal another crime, four years per record, and it produced the thirty-four-count conviction of Donald Trump in May 2024. The records here run from the website ownership figures through the board minutes, the ALT5 filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the certifications Eric Trump signed at 725 Fifth Avenue.

Concealing the origin of criminal proceeds above one million dollars is money laundering in the first degree, section 470.20, twenty-five years per count. The token revenue generated during the concealment is proceeds of the scheme, routed by contract to the family’s DT Marks entities. The one hundred eighty-seven million dollar Aryam payment cleared the threshold by a factor of one hundred eighty-seven, the second tranche cleared it again, and two shells sharing one name across two countries supply the disguised origin the statute requires.

Twenty-five more years sit in grand larceny in the first degree, section 155.42, taking over a million dollars by false pretenses, which the ALT5 raise satisfies several times over and Eric Trump’s personal WLFI enrichment, approximately one hundred thirty-five million dollars by Forbes’s estimate, satisfies on its own.

Sheikh Tahnoon’s side of the ledger filled up fast. In October 2025, Donald Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, whose exchange had received a two billion dollar investment from Sheikh Tahnoon’s fund, settled in the company’s own stablecoin. One month after the pardon, the Commerce Department authorized advanced semiconductor exports to G42, the company whose chief executive sat on the World Liberty board. This month, Commerce removed export license requirements for G42 entirely.

The conduct happened in Manhattan, where the Trump Organization sits and the promotional events ran. The District Attorney’s office convicted two Trump companies on seventeen felony counts in 2022, including scheme to defraud and falsifying business records, and convicted Donald Trump himself in 2024. Letitia James took Eric Trump to trial and proved a decade of fraud, a liability finding four of five appellate judges affirmed even while vacating the penalty. The Martin Act lets her investigate securities fraud statewide, subpoena documents, and keep the inquiry confidential, no probable cause showing required. Congress, for its part, has produced letters, document demands, and requests for reviews, and six months of that has produced no charge.

Here’s what everyone reading this should remember after you finish reading this article: Opening a criminal investigation requires probable cause, a standard far below what a conviction requires.

What Eric Trump intended, and what buyers were told and when, are questions a grand jury answers with subpoenas and sworn testimony.

The Journal reported a transaction and Congress wrote letters about a conflict of interest, and neither put the New York Penal Law next to these documents. An ethics story ends with a statement from a spokesman. A criminal case begins with an indictment, and the two offices that have already convicted this family need no referral and no one’s cooperation to begin. The documents were public in January. They are public now. The pieces are all there for everyone to see, and it is up to Alvin Bragg and Letitia James what they do with them.

For those who may say “wait until after the next Presidential election to take legal action” here is what you may want to ask yourself.

Have we already lost our nation if criminal behavior goes years unprosecuted due to and contingent upon the results of political elections? Did the “wait until Daddy isn’t President strategy” work out between 2020 and 2024?

The time for justice is now, always, yesterday, and forever.

If you want to do something about what you just read, let’s go to the source directly. If you reached out to AG James and DA Bragg about this matter before the current payment, reach out again but preferably through a different medium.

Alvin Bragg, District Attorney, New York County. On X at @ManhattanDA, on Instagram at @manhattanda, on Facebook as Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. His personal Instagram is @alvinbraggnyc.

Letitia James, Attorney General of New York. On X at @NewYorkStateAG, on Instagram at @nyattorneygeneral, on Facebook as NY Attorney General. Her office takes complaints through the Investor Protection Bureau.

Points to cover in your own words, which is what works. Form letters get counted once and filed. It does not need to be complicated or professional sounding:

Name the transaction and the date. The January 16, 2025 Aryam Investment 1 agreement, concealed from WLFI purchasers until January 31, 2026.

Name the statutes you want examined. Penal Law 190.65, 175.10, 470.20, 155.42, and for the Attorney General, the Martin Act.

Ask the specific question. Has your office opened a file on this transaction, and if not, why not.

Tell them you will be watching, and that you are asking because you believe their offices are the ones that can act.

A form letter back, or no answer at all, will be treated for what it is, which is a lack of courage.

Below you’ll find links to Existentialist Republic training and educational resources, with a free version of everything available.

But just so you know, we need 10 people to become subscribers every article and we haven’t hit that number in nearly a month despite robust and growing readership.

Don’t let this be the reason you skip a meal or miss rent.

But if you can manage it, will you become an activist member of the Existentialist Republic and keep this all alive for your fellow makers of change?

Buy Some Coffee For Us

Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download

Intro to Soft Secession — physical copy / free download

Oppositional Federalism and You — physical copy / free download

Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism — physical copy / free download

Grab Them By The E.A.R.R.: How to Get Politicians to Do What You Want — physical copy / free download

Activism Journal

More Free downloads:

Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass

Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative

All Four Completed Model Legislation Bills

The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure

Prosecution Memo: Jonathan Ross

Bumper Stickers