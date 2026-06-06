The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Gypsy Queen's avatar
Gypsy Queen
2m

His house cards built off of taxpayer money

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Sue W.'s avatar
Sue W.
2m

The ipo hasn't been approved by the SEC as of yet.

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