The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Kayan Sherrer's avatar
Kayan Sherrer
10h

I pray the California drages him to court and throws the book at Elon Musk. It would serve him right to go to prison after what he did to the Social Security Administration! And exposing thousands of civilians personal information.

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Linda Lehmann's avatar
Linda Lehmann
11h

Learned from Trump. That’s how they all stay rich, but have no dignity or respect.

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