Note from the author: Below you’ll find an article detailing publicly available evidence of felonious conduct by Elon Musk that is prosecutable in the city of San Francisco and the state of California. Then you’ll find scripts and contact information to influence the relevant public officials. Then you’ll find over a dozen books, booklets, and model legislation; each of which is available in paid physical versions and free downloads.

Court records from across the country show the same conduct, repeated by Elon Musk across the companies he runs: he takes people’s labor and their goods, and then he refuses to pay for them. The press files each case under “contract dispute” and stops there, even though the conduct amounts to a crime California has prosecuted for seventy years, theft by false pretenses. What follows is the documented record, the statute and the 1954 precedent that make it chargeable, the single element a prosecutor must prove and usually cannot and why his own words may establish it here, the reason no prosecutor has acted yet, and the two offices that could bring it.

In the fall of 2024, Elon Musk’s America PAC offered registered voters in seven swing states as much as a hundred dollars for every petition signature and every voter they brought in. Canvassers knocked on doors and turned in the names, and many of them never received the full payment. One Pennsylvania man says he is owed more than twenty thousand dollars for signatures he collected, and he is one of many making the same claim in court.

That is one of many such cases. More than twenty-five vendors have sued his X Corp over unpaid bills. A landlord sued over unpaid rent after he stopped paying rent at the company’s offices. Roughly six thousand laid-off workers say the company promised them severance under a written plan and then paid most of them a fraction or nothing at all. Four former executives say he withheld a hundred and twenty-eight million dollars in severance, and their complaint quotes his own authorized biography, in which he describes inventing a reason to fire them “for cause” so he could deny their severance and keep two hundred million dollars. A charter company sued over a flight it had already flown. It is the same each time: he takes the work and keeps the money, expecting that his creditors cannot afford the years of litigation that recovery would take.

California law has a name for a lie told to take someone’s property, and the name is theft. The state’s theft-by-false-pretenses statute covers anyone who obtains another person’s labor or property through a false or fraudulent representation, and it lists labor and services by name. An unpaid invoice and an unpaid signature count the same as cash stolen from a register.

None of this is novel. The California Supreme Court settled the question in 1954, in a case called People v. Ashley. A business manager persuaded two elderly women to hand over their savings on promises of security he never intended to keep, then spent the money on himself. He argued that breaking a promise was not the same as telling a lie. The court disagreed, and the rule it established still governs: a promise made with no intention of keeping it is a false pretense, and using one to take money or labor is grand theft. Ashley went to prison for it.

The court also set a clear limit, and that limit is why most of these cases stay in civil court. Ordinary commercial defaults are not crimes. A business that fails to pay a bill has not committed theft, and proof that someone broke a promise proves nothing about fraud on its own. The prosecution has to show the defendant never meant to pay at the moment he made the promise, and that intent is the element most difficult to establish. Proving what a defendant intended years earlier is difficult.

Musk may have provided that proof himself. He gave interviews for an authorized biography and, by the executives’ account of it in their complaint, described planning the firings in advance to avoid paying their severance, in order to keep the two hundred million dollars he owed. By that account, denying the money was the plan. Taken together with the canvassers, the vendors, the landlord, and the six thousand laid-off workers, his own words make the honest-disagreement defense difficult to credit. A single unpaid bill is a dispute; the same refusal repeated across every company he controls is a practice.

The obvious objection is timing, because some of this conduct is three or four years old. California law accounts for that, because fraud tends to stay hidden. For grand theft, the limitations period begins when the victim discovers the fraud, not when the check fails to arrive, and the state then has four years, paused for any time the defendant spends out of state. Each unpaid vendor, worker, canvasser, and executive is a separate count with its own deadline. The statute of limitations bars fewer of these counts than it first appears to.

So if the conduct is a crime and the limitations period has not expired, why has no prosecutor brought the case? The answer has little to do with the merits. Preparing these cases for trial is slow and expensive, and the defendant can outspend any district attorney’s office in the country. An office can pursue easier convictions instead and call the resulting record justice. Declining a difficult case against a billionaire is safer for a prosecutor’s career, and it always will be. Even so, prosecutors bring this exact charge against people who lack Musk’s money. In San Diego, prosecutors won a felony grand-theft conviction against a restaurant owner who took immigrant workers’ labor and paid them only in tips, and he went to jail. Six underpaid workers were enough to convict him there, and the people who say Musk did the same to them number in the thousands.

Most of the X conduct happened in San Francisco, and thousands of the people he owes live there, which gives California’s courts authority over it. For anyone who wants to act on this, the two offices that could bring the case are the California Attorney General and the San Francisco District Attorney, and a short note works better than a long one. It helps to say who you are and why the case matters to you; if you live outside California, there is no need to mention where you write from. The strongest argument is also the simplest: open court files already document the conduct, California forbids taking labor and property by false promise, the state has won convictions on this charge in far smaller cases, and a man with effectively unlimited legal resources should not be exempt from a law that would jail anyone else for the same conduct. The request is only that they read the files and open a case of their own.

Musk shares the habit with Donald Trump, whom contractors and small businesses have accused for decades of taking their work and refusing to pay. It works because the people he owes rarely have the money to keep fighting a billionaire’s lawyers through years of litigation. We can write state law that removes that advantage, and if a legislator or an organizer wants the language, the Existentialist Republic will gladly draft the model legislation. A note in the comments is enough to begin.

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Effective Activist Action Items

If you read all this and want to do something about it, here is who to write and what to say.

California Attorney General, Rob Bonta

Online: contact form

Phone: (916) 210-6276, or (800) 952-5225 toll-free in California

Mail: Public Inquiry Unit, Office of the Attorney General, P.O. Box 944255, Sacramento, CA 94244-2550

San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins

Email: districtattorney@sfgov.org

Phone: (628) 652-4000

Mail: 350 Rhode Island Street, North Building, Suite 400N, San Francisco, CA 94103

More channels: contact page

A short message in your own words counts for more than a form letter, so it is worth writing yourself. It only needs to cover a few things:

who you are and what you do

that Elon Musk has been sued repeatedly, across his companies, for taking people’s labor and goods and then refusing to pay

that California treats taking labor or property by false promise as theft by false pretenses, Penal Code section 532

why this matters to you

a request that the office pull the court files and open an investigation

It helps to point them to a specific file so they can find it quickly. The clearest one is Agrawal et al. v. Musk et al., No. 3:24-cv-01304 in the Northern District of California; its public complaint documents the pattern of nonpayment and quotes Musk’s own account of timing the firings to keep $200 million. The related worker severance and vendor suits are on the same federal docket system and searchable by name. The case citation and the statute are the parts worth copying word for word; everything else is stronger coming from you.

Looking into documented conduct like this is the work the public already pays these offices to do, and it is a fair use of the time the public funds.

One message to either office is worth sending, and if reaching both at once feels like a lot, one today and one tomorrow works just as well. It is also far more impactful if you invite others: a friend can take one office while you take the other, and a whole group, an Indivisible chapter or any other activist organization, can cover both together. A dozen letters from constituents is more influential on an office than a single method from a single person.

Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download

Intro to Soft Secession — physical copy / free download

Oppositional Federalism and You — physical copy / free download

Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism — physical copy / free download

Grab Them By The E.A.R.R.: How to Get Politicians to Do What You Want — physical copy / free download

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Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass

Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative

All Four Completed Model Legislation Bills

The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure

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The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

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