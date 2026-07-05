The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Chuck Vickery's avatar
Chuck Vickery
6h

I live in Georgia and recently had to renew my driver's license which I did online. When I got to the end of the application, there was a sentence, not a choice, that I grant permission for the Ga. Dept of Driver Services to release all of my data to the Dept of Homeland Security. There was a box to put a check mark in beside that sentence. I could not proceed until I checked the box to release my information. Your article explains why. I honestly am losing hope quickly that we will get out of this. Our senators are great but our state government is MAGA controlled. My Representative in the 10th district could care less about his constituents, is under investigation and yet is running for Sen Jon Ossoff's. I certainly write letters to both Senators and my state Representative. My Senators always respond but I've never gotten a response from my Representative. So even though I completely agree with your view of the states having the power to regain our Democracy, I can't help but think it is already too late. After reading other articles about the duplicate .gov websites registered to the president, seeing the registrations myself, and now they are coming online replacing the agency .gov websites, I have a constant awareness that my information is now in the DHS system and whatever other databases they are connected to. I will vote though it may not count, I will contact my Senators though they are in a minority, I will continue to contact my state legislators though they don't really care. I apologize about this rant. I feel like I'm spinning my wheels doing what I can and I'm getting tired. If you have any suggestions, I could really use a little hope. One positive outcome from all of this is that I've learned more about our laws and how our government is supposed to work than I ever have. You've been a great resource. Thank you Chris for your work. You're a good teacher.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
6h

In my view, any state that willingly turns over its voter rolls to the federal government is betraying the trust of its own citizens. States are entrusted with administering elections, not serving as a pipeline for Washington to collect voter data. Protecting the privacy of voters should be non-negotiable.

I believe these states have abandoned their responsibility to safeguard sensitive information and have put politics ahead of the people they swore to serve. Americans deserve leaders who defend their constitutional rights—not ones who voluntarily surrender them.

What makes this even more alarming is the silence. Republican leaders have refused to question or challenge these efforts. If you truly believe in limited government and states' rights, then prove it by standing up for the privacy of your own citizens.

Power is never given up willingly. That's why every attempt to expand control over our elections deserves public scrutiny and accountability. Whether you agree or disagree with the current administration, no president—Republican or Democrat—should receive a blank check when it comes to Americans' personal information.

This November, don't complain after the fact. Show up. Vote. Hold every elected official accountable who, in your view, failed to defend your rights, your privacy, and the independence of your state's elections. Democracies aren't usually lost overnight—they're weakened one decision at a time when good people stop paying attention.

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