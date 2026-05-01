The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
1h

The flyer text "Workers in a union today earn a median of $1,404 earn around twelve thousand dollars more per year, every year, for the same job." doesn't read quite right.

I have a printer and ink, and the Amazon warehouse in our town is not far. And I loathe Jeff Bezos.

My father was in the AFL-CIO Grain Millers union at Kellogg's cereal plant in Battle Creek, Michigan, a forklift driver and production-line worker. I remember as a boy of five or six seeing him come home bloodied from the strike at that plant. But they won better wages and working conditions.

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4 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Frayne Dyke-Walker's avatar
Frayne Dyke-Walker
1hEdited

Of course not . . . But then there is always good trouble, from John Lewis - ‘Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, to help redeem the soul of America’ - and standing here this evening in Aotearoa we wish you all ‘Good Trouble and to actively redeem the soul of America’.

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