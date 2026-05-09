The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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SeeRay's avatar
SeeRay
10h

Thank you. I have not ever understood what action could be called for in a trifecta blue state. As a Delaware resident, your suggestions are very helpful, especially call number two to the Stare AG. I truly appreciate the clear, concise and mostly scripted instructions. Everyone, please make the calls today!!

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D Kitterman's avatar
D Kitterman
9h

This amazing and fundamental instructional tool for accessing the attention of our representatives is an example of the very best in public service oriented journalism. Share widely. The sutuation here has gotten much worse and our elections are now in extreme danger. Use your voice.

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