The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AEONKNOT's avatar
AEONKNOT
4d

I called the Utah Governor and left a message.

Here's what I said

I’d like to leave a comment for the Governor regarding the Forest Service relocation and state water policy.

Then they transfer to the message line.

​”As a water professional, I’m deeply concerned about moving the Forest Service to Utah, given the state's track record of prioritizing alfalfa exports over watershed health.”

​”I believe moving the headquarters to Salt Lake City creates a conflict of interest that threatens the long-term survival of our national forests.”

“Does the Governor have an official statement or white paper on how he plans to protect downstream water quality in the Pacific Northwest if regional offices are closed?”

Reply
Share
3 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Nancy L. Hoffmann's avatar
Nancy L. Hoffmann
4d

If only the governors would unite in a soft secession! Take over as much of the feds' responsibilities as possible. That's my dream!

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture