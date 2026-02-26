The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert M. Hamburger's avatar
Robert M. Hamburger
8h

Let’s be honest: most of them have crossed a legal or ethical line - the 435, the 100, the 9, the orange-haired man, his predecessor...

The issue is insulation from consequence. Without accountability, the system doesn’t correct itself. And without accountability, the status quo doesn’t change, and it continues to be the status quo.

Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
8h

Should congress impeach Justice Clarence Thomas:

The question is whether repeated failures to disclose income from real estate transactions and substantial gifts constitute conduct incompatible with the constitutional standard of “good Behaviour” required of Article III judges.

Under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, federal judges are legally required to file complete and accurate annual financial disclosure reports. These requirements are statutory mandates — not voluntary guidelines. Willful failure to disclose required information may trigger civil penalties and referral for investigation.

When nondisclosure involves significant financial transactions or high-value gifts, the issue is not clerical oversight; it raises potential violations of federal law and serious conflict-of-interest concerns.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that civil officers of the United States may be impeached for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The historical understanding of “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” includes abuses of official power, breaches of public trust, and conduct that undermines the integrity of the office — even absent a criminal conviction.

The Supreme Court possesses neither an internal enforcement mechanism nor an external ethics tribunal.

The Constitution therefore places the responsibility squarely with Congress to determine whether a Justice’s conduct has so compromised the integrity of the office that removal is warranted.

The legitimacy of the judiciary depends entirely on public confidence in its impartiality. Undisclosed financial relationships — particularly those involving wealthy individuals with ideological or political interests — create an appearance of dependency and influence incompatible with judicial independence.

Impeachment is not a partisan weapon.

It is a constitutional safeguard.

If statutory disclosure obligations were knowingly disregarded, Congress has both the authority and the duty to investigate fully and, where warranted, initiate impeachment proceedings.

Lifetime tenure was designed to protect judicial independence from political retaliation — not to insulate Justices from accountability under the law.

The integrity of the Court demands no less.

Congress should hold an investigation into his failures to to report his failures to report income from real estate and gifts

He like trump is not above the law

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture