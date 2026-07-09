The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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James North's avatar
James North
6h

My town had public hearings. Every resident in attendance spoke out against the cameras, and the town board voted unanimously to install the cameras.

This is a pattern with the town board. Voting out/voting in doesn’t seem to make a difference. Meet the new boss…It’s impossible to not leave a town board meeting angry.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
6h

I have sent the following to my AG and District Prosecutors Offices:

I

am writing to formally request that your office investigate the installation and use of Flock Safety automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras in East Windsor Township, the surrounding area and throughout the State of New Jersey.

These systems collect and retain significant amounts of data concerning the movements of law-abiding citizens. While public safety is an important governmental objective, it cannot come at the expense of the constitutional and statutory privacy rights of New Jersey residents.

It is my understanding that the deployment of these cameras is subject to legal requirements, including compliance with applicable state laws, local approval procedures, data retention standards, public records obligations, and privacy protections. Based on the information available to me, I question whether all required approvals, policies, and legal safeguards were in place before these cameras were installed and activated.

Accordingly, I respectfully request that the Office of the Attorney General conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine:

Whether every Flock Safety camera installed in New Jersey was authorized through the proper legal process.

Whether each governmental entity obtained all approvals required by state and local law before installation.

Whether the collection, storage, sharing, and retention of data comply with New Jersey privacy laws and constitutional protections.

Whether any camera systems are being used beyond their authorized purpose or in a manner that exceeds the scope of applicable law.

Whether information collected by these systems has been shared with federal agencies, private entities, or out-of-state jurisdictions without proper legal authority.

Whether municipalities have adopted legally sufficient written policies governing access to, retention of, auditing of, and deletion of collected data.

If any camera systems were installed or operated without satisfying all legal requirements, I respectfully request that your office take appropriate enforcement action, including ordering that such systems be suspended until they are brought into full compliance with New Jersey law.

The people of New Jersey should not be subjected to continuous government surveillance without transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to the law. Privacy is a fundamental right, and technologies capable of tracking the movements of millions of innocent residents must be subject to rigorous oversight.

I respectfully request a written response advising whether your office intends to investigate this matter and, if not, the legal basis for declining to do so.

Thank you for your attention to this important issue.

Respectfully,

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