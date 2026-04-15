Language is a tool. The movements that have changed history used it. Franklin Roosevelt used it when he called bankers “money changers” and called his opponents “economic royalists,” and those phrases stuck for decades. The right has understood this better than anyone for fifty years, which is why “death tax” replaced “estate tax” and “pro-life” replaced “anti-abortion.” Words shape the container that thoughts live in.

Part of what this publication has always tried to do is give the opposition movement vocabulary that matches the moment. Some of these terms we coined because we couldn’t find existing language precise enough to carry the concept. Others are terms built by scholars and practitioners that every organizer, every legislator, and every engaged citizen should have in their working vocabulary right now. All of them are tools. And that matters beyond clarity: when we name something precisely, we expand what people believe is possible. A concept without a name stays invisible. Give it a name and people can find it, share it, build on it, and act on it.

Soft secession is the construction of parallel financial infrastructure and social safety nets at the state level that replicate or replace functions the federal government is withdrawing from or weaponizing against residents.⁸ The term existed before this publication picked it up, but it was barely talked about and treated loosely as a synonym for non-cooperation. What we did was give it a precise definition and a specific seat in the taxonomy of state opposition to fascism: the tier concerned with financial independence and parallel social infrastructure, distinct from both legal non-cooperation and active prosecution of federal actors. It does not require formal secession, constitutional crisis, or conflict. It requires states to stop deferring to federal authority and start using the powers they’ve been voluntarily leaving on the table. If the term feels too charged for your context, financial resilience or financial independence carry the same meaning and may travel better in certain rooms. We use soft secession because catching attention is how ideas spread.

Dual sovereignty is settled constitutional doctrine, reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in Gamble v. United States (2019): federal and state governments are separate sovereigns with independent authority to prosecute the same conduct.¹ A presidential pardon reaches only federal charges. It cannot touch a state prosecution. This single legal fact transforms the accountability landscape entirely. Every time you hear someone say there is no way to hold federal actors accountable, they are either unaware of dual sovereignty or hoping you are.

Oppositional federalism is the offensive tier of state opposition, distinct from the defensive postures of non-cooperation.⁸ Where uncooperative federalism says “we will not assist,” oppositional federalism says “we will actively pursue accountability through the tools available to sovereign states.” This includes state-level criminal prosecution of federal actors, model legislation designed to close loopholes that federal capture has opened, and coordinated institutional action across state lines. No prior academic usage of the term existed before this publication introduced it, and it has since been picked up by policy analysts and at least one SSRN working paper.

Normalization is the process by which conduct that would have been universally recognized as disqualifying, corrupt, or authoritarian becomes treated as ordinary through sheer repetition. It does not require anyone to approve of the conduct. It only requires enough exposure that the shock response dulls and the outrage exhausts itself. Normalization is how democratic erosion hides in plain sight: not by convincing people the conduct is acceptable, but by making sustained outrage feel futile. The antidote is naming it every time, refusing to treat it as background noise, and insisting on the standard that existed before the first violation.

Flood the zone is a deliberate information warfare strategy Steve Bannon described publicly as his core method: overwhelming the public’s capacity to process and respond to misconduct by producing an unrelenting volume of outrageous events simultaneously.² It is not designed to win any single argument. It is designed to make coherent opposition structurally difficult by ensuring that by the time the public has organized a response to one crisis, several more have replaced it. The defense against flood the zone is triage, unified messaging around the highest-priority targets, and the discipline to ignore the distractions even when they are genuinely outrageous.

Unwitting controlled opposition describes people and organizations who genuinely believe they are challenging power but whose tactics have been so thoroughly domesticated by the system that they pose no actual threat to it. ⁸ The word unwitting is load-bearing. This is not a conspiracy. Nobody recruited them. The system simply selected for the kind of opposition it could absorb, rewarded it with attention and access, and quietly starved out everything that actually scared it.

Donor capture is the mechanism through which politicians are selected and maintained not by their constituents but by the narrow class of donors who control their political survival. ⁸ The result is not corruption in the traditional sense, meaning bribery or explicit deals, though those exist. The deeper mechanism is selection pressure. Politicians who threaten donor interests are defunded and primaried out. Politicians who perform opposition through approved channels without threatening those interests are rewarded with survival. Over time, the political class comes to consist almost entirely of sincere true believers in whatever ideology keeps donors comfortable, rather than people who would actually change the material conditions that keep donors powerful. Understanding donor capture as architecture rather than conspiracy changes the prescription entirely: you cannot fix it by replacing individual politicians. You fix it by changing the incentive environment so that inaction carries consequences.

Electoral capture is the condition a democratic system reaches when the electoral process reliably produces outcomes favorable to concentrated power regardless of how people vote, because the candidate selection process, the donor class, and the media environment have been sufficiently shaped upstream of the ballot box (Armitage, 2026b).

Selective enforcement is the practice of applying laws in ways that systematically protect allies and target opponents, regardless of the objective conduct of either group. Political scientists and democracy scholars treat it as one of the most reliable early indicators of democratic backsliding, and it is not subtle when it arrives. What makes it particularly dangerous is that the formal legal structure remains intact. The laws do not change. The courts remain nominally open. The selective application of those laws does the work of authoritarianism without requiring authoritarianism to admit what it is.

Uncooperative federalism is the most legally settled tier of state opposition: the constitutional right of states to refuse cooperation with federal directives they find unconstitutional or harmful to their residents. The Supreme Court has affirmed this doctrine repeatedly, and states cannot be commandeered into enforcing federal law under any circumstances, a principle established in Printz v. United States (1997) and reaffirmed since.³ The term comes from legal scholars Jessica Bulman-Pozen and Heather Gerken, who mapped the doctrine in a 2009 Yale Law Journal article.⁴ Settled constitutional law that blue states have been dramatically underusing.

The supremacy clause, Article VI of the Constitution, establishes that federal law is the supreme law of the land, and its meaning is unambiguous in the text. As Chief Justice Marshall established in McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), it only operates on valid exercises of federal power.⁵ States challenging whether a federal action was ever lawfully authorized are not defying the supremacy clause; they are invoking it correctly. This is the constitutional line between nullification, which rejects federal authority outright, and oppositional federalism, which challenges whether that authority was ever legitimately exercised in the first place.

Stochastic activism is distributed civic action that produces predictable aggregate outcomes without requiring central coordination, introduced by this publication as a deliberate parallel to stochastic terrorism, which describes how generalized incitement produces violence without traceable instruction.⁸ Stochastic activism runs the same logic in reverse: when enough people understand what needs doing and have the tools to do it, coordinated pressure emerges from the network itself.

Effective activism is the practice of civic action oriented around measurable outcomes rather than expressive participation, and the distinction between the two is the central failure point of most activist movements.⁸ Most people who want to change things are never taught the difference between doing something that feels like pressure and doing something that actually creates it. Effective activism asks one question before everything else: does this move power? And the only way to answer that honestly is to approach your own organizing the way a serious athlete approaches training. Every exceptional weightlifter is a scientist running an experiment with a sample size of one. They show up daily. They track inputs and outputs, actions and reactions, what they put in and what the body does in response. They adjust frequency, duration, and intensity based on results, not on what felt satisfying. The same logic applies to changing any system, whether you are trying to move an individual mind or shift public policy. Frequency, duration, and intensity are not just training variables. They are the missing ingredient in almost every activist community we have seen fall short, the difference between a movement that builds compounding pressure and one that shows up once, feels good about it, and wonders why nothing changed.

The EARR method is the operational cycle that effective activism runs on: Educate, Activate, Recruit, Repeat.⁸ You find people who don’t know what you know and you show them. You give them something specific to do with that knowledge. You bring them into the organizing structure so they can do the same for someone else. Then you do it again. Every durable political movement in American history has run some version of this cycle, whether they named it or not.

Influence is the degree to which you move the world around you, intentionally or not. You influence your couch when you sit on it to watch Netflix. You influence the people around you through every interaction, every choice, every signal you send about what you believe and how you behave. You are always influencing the world. Purposeful influence is not a strategy you run on people. It is what naturally happens when you actually give a damn about the people around you and the world you share with them. You do not build influence and then deploy it. You build real relationships and influence emerges from them as a byproduct. And the deepest form of it starts with yourself: living genuinely according to your ideals, leading yourself first, setting the example through how you actually move through the world. People notice that. They are drawn to it. They want to understand it and emulate it. The work you do on yourself and the work you do in the world are not separate projects.

Autocratization is the scholarly term, used across political science literature by institutions including V-Dem, Freedom House, and the Brennan Center, for the gradual erosion of democratic norms and institutions. Distinguished from a coup, which is abrupt, autocratization happens incrementally, which is precisely what makes it effective. Each individual step is ambiguous enough to contest. The cumulative effect is not ambiguous at all. The data tracking this process in the United States is not subtle.

Autocratic legalism is Princeton political scientist Kim Lane Scheppele’s peer-reviewed term for the specific mechanism autocratization runs on: using legal tools to dismantle democracy while maintaining the appearance of legality (Scheppele, 2018).⁶ The autocrat does not break the law. The autocrat rewrites it. Leaders pack courts, amend constitutions, pass new statutes, and at every step the process looks procedurally correct. The destruction of democratic institutions happens through the institutions themselves. Scheppele developed the concept studying Hungary under Viktor Orbán, and the pattern she identified has since been documented in countries across the world.

Balkanization is the fragmentation of something unified into smaller, hostile, competing parts, drawn from the actual collapse of Yugoslavia into antagonistic successor states in the 1990s. In the context of opposition movements, it names the failure mode where coalitions splinter into factions that spend more energy fighting each other than the common adversary. Authoritarians understand this and exploit it deliberately. Every moment the opposition spends relitigating internal ideological disputes is a moment the people in power spend consolidating. Recognizing balkanization as a structural weapon, not just a natural tendency, is the first step toward resisting it.

Selectorate theory is an established framework in comparative politics, developed by political scientists Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith, that describes how leaders maintain power by keeping their “winning coalition” of essential supporters satisfied, regardless of the broader population’s welfare (Bueno de Mesquita & Smith, 2011).⁷ The smaller the winning coalition, the easier it is to buy loyalty, and the less the leader needs to care about anyone outside it. The theory was developed to explain autocratic behavior in developing nations and has since been applied widely in academic literature. It maps onto contemporary American politics with striking precision.

Madisonian originalism and Sophist originalism are terms introduced by this publication to name the two things that have been traveling under the single label of originalism. ⁹ Madisonian originalism is a faithful reading of what Madison actually wrote: a Constitution hostile to corporate power, protective of unenumerated rights, and structurally concerned with economic inequality. Sophist originalism is the counterfeit: a political project built with oligarch money in the 1970s and 1980s, wrapped in the language of constitutional fidelity, designed to reach predetermined conclusions while claiming the authority of the founding era. The Federalist Society practices the second while claiming the first. The full argument, with primary sources and academic citations, is in our companion piece (Armitage, 2026c).

European Union-ization is a term used by this publication to describe one of the more optimistic potential endpoints of the American Reformation: a federal structure that looks less like the current centralized model and more like the European Union, with strong sovereign states retaining significant independent authority, a federal layer that handles coordination and common defense but does not dominate domestic policy, and a constitutional architecture that distributes power downward rather than concentrating it upward . ⁹ Madison’s own writings describe something closer to this model than to the consolidated federal dominance that has developed over two centuries. It is worth naming as a destination because movements that cannot describe where they are going have difficulty sustaining the people who need to believe the journey is worth it.

The American Reformation is a term introduced by this publication to describe the historical moment we are currently living through and the project of democratic renewal it demands. ⁹ When Martin Luther nailed his theses to the door, he was not trying to destroy the church. He was holding it to its own texts. What followed was a departure from an institution so corrupted and entrenched that waiting for it to reform itself was no longer an option, and the construction of something new that was actually faithful to the founding principles. The landscape of Christianity was permanently altered. What they did for religion, we can do for government. The American Reformation is a departure from a system that has strayed so far from its founding documents that it no longer resembles what it claimed to be, and a return to those documents taken seriously, applied honestly, and extended to everyone they were always supposed to protect. Some institutions will reform under pressure. Others will be bypassed by the parallel structures already being built. The country that comes out the other side will look different. It needs to.

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Works Cited

1. Gamble v. United States, 587 U.S. 255 (2019).

2. Lewis, M. (2018, February 9). Has anyone seen the president? Bloomberg. https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-02-09/has-anyone-seen-the-president

3. Printz v. United States, 521 U.S. 898 (1997).

4. Bulman-Pozen, J., & Gerken, H. K. (2009). Uncooperative federalism. Yale Law Journal, 118(7), 1256–1310.

5. McCulloch v. Maryland, 17 U.S. 316 (1819).

6. Scheppele, K. L. (2018). Autocratic legalism. University of Chicago Law Review, 85(2), 545–583.

7. Bueno de Mesquita, B., & Smith, A. (2011). The dictator’s handbook: Why bad behavior is almost always good politics. PublicAffairs.

Armitage, C. (2026a). The constitutional architecture of state opposition: A taxonomy of sovereign posture under federal authoritarian capture and electoral autocracy (Abstract No. 6416178). SSRN. https://ssrn.com/abstract=6416178

Armitage, C. (2026a). The constitutional architecture of state opposition (Abstract No. 6459958). SSRN. https://ssrn.com/abstract=6459958

Armitage, C. (2026b). Define your terms. The Existentialist Republic. [forthcoming]

Armitage, C. (2026c). Sophist originalism: The fraud at the heart of the Federalist Society (Abstract No. 6582378). SSRN. https://ssrn.com/abstract=6582378