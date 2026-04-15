The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
6h

I've just become a paid subscriber because your insights are singular. I don't charge anything for my own substack, which means paying for the substacks of others translates into paying to write my own. That's how much I value your analysis. I hope you work with Raw America and as many outlets as necessary to push soft secession. I recommend you publish on Daily Kos, but try to edit/ distill your columns down. I've done a soft count and it seems like columns of 600 to 800 words do best on Kos. I'll do my part to promote it as well.

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Big A's avatar
Big A
1h

Thanks for sharing this valuable information, passing it on!

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