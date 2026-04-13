The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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rabbit rabbit's avatar
rabbit rabbit
1hEdited

This is THRILLING!!! Thank you to Chris and everyone at ER for your work! As Chris once said, (I’m paraphrasing), “Thanking your State Representatives is good, but then you need to do what all of their lobbyists do, keep on them, day after day, week after week. That’s how this works.”

I understand the assignment and am on it! 🔥🕊️💙

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T James Fallon's avatar
T James Fallon
42m

Can we put a date on the letters to the attorneys general, i.e. I plan to publish your response or non- response by (? May 15, 2026?)

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