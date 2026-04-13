Criminal Cases Are Being Built Against Trump and His Cabinet in All 50 States
Guess where it starts?
Volunteers are building prosecution memoranda for Donald Trump and members of his cabinet. Here at The Existentialist Republic, we already completed that work for Elon Musk and DOGE personnel. Now we are applying it to Trump, his entire cabinet, and all 50 states. Those memos are going to attorneys general across the country, and before they arrive, we need every AG in America on public record, in front of their own constituents. We have two questions for them. You will find them below.
A yes answer is a commitment we will hold in public. A no answer, or a non-answer, tells the people in that state exactly what kind of prosecutor they have before the next election gives them a chance to fix it. Either way, the record exists, and it belongs to the readers who created it.
We learned this from the DOGE campaign. When constituents make contact first, officials have to account for themselves twice: once when the questionnaire arrives, and again when the prosecution memo follows. That is the priming step, and it only works if enough people take it.
Most calls to action ask you to pressure someone. This one primes a prosecution.
1. Find your state in the press contact directory below.
2. Send the questionnaire to your AG's press contact using the sample email provided.
3. Screenshot the email before you send it.
4. Post that screenshot wherever your audience is. Not who told you to do it. Just what you did today. Let that be the story.
5. If you host a show of any kind, tell your audience you did it.
6. Post your response in the comments: the state, the office, and the full text of any reply you receive.
Most AG offices receive a handful of emails on any single subject on a given day. The rest are constituents asking for personal help. Two hundred emails asking the same two questions, arriving the same week, is something no communications director files away. It becomes a staff meeting. It becomes a response. It becomes a record.
Both questions have a correct answer, and the answers are verifiable. No law, statute, ruling, or constitutional amendment grants a president complete immunity from state prosecution. Trump v. Vance confirmed it. The dual sovereignty doctrine is settled law, reaffirmed in Gamble v. United States in 2019. The pardon power is textually limited to federal offenses. Question two asks whether an AG will conduct a standing analysis and present evidence to a grand jury if the evidence meets threshold. That is the normal prosecutorial process. Neither question overstates state authority or makes a claim that can be honestly refuted. The 2024 immunity ruling in Trump v. United States creates complications for prosecuting specific official acts, but it appears nowhere in these questions because these questions are about authority and process, not outcomes. We did the research. Both hold up. For the complete legal analysis, doctrine by doctrine, objection by objection, read this.
Prosecutorial Accountability Questionnaire for State Attorney General
Your answers to these questions will be published in full, without editing, alongside the answers of every other attorney general in the country. Offices that decline to respond will be identified as having declined.
Question 1: Is there any law, statute, Supreme Court ruling, or constitutional amendment that grants a sitting president complete and total immunity from state-level investigation and criminal prosecution for violating that state’s laws? Please answer yes or no and briefly explain the legal basis for your answer.
Question 2: If your office receives documented evidence suggesting potential criminal violations of your state's laws by a sitting president, cabinet member, or staff at the DOJ or FBI, do you commit to conducting an independent standing analysis and, if the evidence meets the threshold for prosecution, presenting that evidence to a grand jury?
Sample Email — Copy, Paste, Send
SUBJECT: Request for Comment
To the Press Office of [Attorney General Name]:
I am a constituent requesting a formal statement from your office on two questions of state law. I will be releasing your response publicly.
Question 1: Is there any law, statute, Supreme Court ruling, or constitutional amendment that grants a sitting president complete and total immunity from state-level investigation and criminal prosecution for violating that state’s laws? Please answer yes or no and briefly explain the legal basis for your answer.
Question 2: If your office receives documented evidence suggesting potential criminal violations of your state’s laws by a sitting president, cabinet member, or staff at the DOJ or FBI, do you commit to conducting an independent standing analysis and, if the evidence meets the threshold for prosecution, presenting that evidence to a grand jury?
Please direct your response to [YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS].
Thank you for your time.
[YOUR NAME]
[YOUR CITY, STATE]
A quick note: we need 10 subscribers every article to keep all this going. We reached that number yesterday, 17/30 days now. If you can be a member then you are personally keeping the activism machine running for MILLIONS of monthly readers!
BuyMeACoffee.com/TheER if you can chip in a cup of coffee for me and the team while we work on these prosecution memorandums.
Press Contact Directory — All 50 State Attorneys General
Alabama — Steve Marshall — constituentaffairs@alabamaag.gov
Alaska — Stephen J. Cox — sam.curtis@alaska.gov
Arizona — Kris Mayes — aginfo@azag.gov
Arkansas — Tim Griffin — press@ArkansasAG.gov
California — Rob Bonta — agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov
Colorado — Phil Weiser — Lawrence.Pacheco@coag.gov
Connecticut — William Tong — Elizabeth.Benton@ct.gov
Delaware — Kathy Jennings — DOJ.Media@delaware.gov
Florida — James Uthmeier — Press@MyFloridaLegal.com
Georgia — Chris Carr — AGCarr@law.ga.gov
Hawaii — Anne E. Lopez — hawaiiag@hawaii.gov
Idaho — Raúl Labrador — damon.sidur@ag.idaho.gov
Illinois — Kwame Raoul — outreach@ilag.gov
Indiana — Todd Rokita — press@atg.in.gov
Iowa — Brenna Bird — Jen.Green@ag.iowa.gov
Kansas — Kris Kobach — Web form only at ag.ks.gov
Kentucky — Russell Coleman — kevin.grout@ky.gov
Louisiana — Liz Murrill — constituentservices@ag.louisiana.gov
Maine — Aaron M. Frey — attorney.general@maine.gov
Maryland — Anthony G. Brown — press@oag.state.md.us
Massachusetts — Andrea Joy Campbell — sydney.weiser@mass.gov
Michigan — Dana Nessel — agpress@michigan.gov
Minnesota — Keith Ellison — communications@ag.state.mn.us
Mississippi — Lynn Fitch — Web form only at attorneygenerallynnfitch.com
Missouri — Catherine L. Hanaway — attorney.general@ago.mo.gov
Montana — Austin Knudsen — contactdoj@mt.gov
Nebraska — Mike Hilgers — Suzanne.gage@nebraska.gov
Nevada — Aaron D. Ford — JSadler@ag.nv.gov
New Hampshire — John M. Formella — michael.s.garrity@doj.nh.gov
New Jersey — Jennifer Davenport — OAGpress@njoag.gov
New Mexico — Raúl Torrez — Phone only: 505-490-4060
New York — Letitia James — nyag.pressoffice@ag.ny.gov
North Carolina — Jeff Jackson — comms@ncdoj.gov
North Dakota — Drew Wrigley — ndag@nd.gov
Ohio — Dave Yost — Phone only: 614-466-3840
Oklahoma — Gentner Drummond — shauna.peters@oag.ok.gov
Oregon — Dan Rayfield — AttorneyGeneralPress@doj.oregon.gov
Pennsylvania — Dave Sunday — press@attorneygeneral.gov
Rhode Island — Peter F. Neronha — trondeau@riag.ri.gov
South Carolina — Alan Wilson — rkittle@scag.gov
South Dakota — Marty Jackley — ATGhelp@state.sd.gov
Tennessee — Jonathan Skrmetti — phil.buehler@ag.tn.gov
Texas — Ken Paxton — Web form only at texasattorneygeneral.gov
Utah — Derek Brown — uag@agutah.gov
Vermont — Charity R. Clark — ago.info@vermont.gov
Virginia — Jay Jones — RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Washington — Nick Brown — press@atg.wa.gov
West Virginia — JB McCuskey — kcart@wvago.gov
Wisconsin — Josh Kaul — dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us
Wyoming — Keith G. Kautz — Phone only: 307-777-7841
For states listing only a phone number or web form, call the main office, ask for the communications or public affairs division, and request a direct press email. Mark all subject lines Request for Comment.
Let us know how it goes in the comments!
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This is THRILLING!!! Thank you to Chris and everyone at ER for your work! As Chris once said, (I’m paraphrasing), “Thanking your State Representatives is good, but then you need to do what all of their lobbyists do, keep on them, day after day, week after week. That’s how this works.”
I understand the assignment and am on it! 🔥🕊️💙
Can we put a date on the letters to the attorneys general, i.e. I plan to publish your response or non- response by (? May 15, 2026?)