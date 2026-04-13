Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Volunteers are building prosecution memoranda for Donald Trump and members of his cabinet. Here at The Existentialist Republic, we already completed that work for Elon Musk and DOGE personnel. Now we are applying it to Trump, his entire cabinet, and all 50 states. Those memos are going to attorneys general across the country, and before they arrive, we need every AG in America on public record, in front of their own constituents. We have two questions for them. You will find them below.

A yes answer is a commitment we will hold in public. A no answer, or a non-answer, tells the people in that state exactly what kind of prosecutor they have before the next election gives them a chance to fix it. Either way, the record exists, and it belongs to the readers who created it.

We learned this from the DOGE campaign. When constituents make contact first, officials have to account for themselves twice: once when the questionnaire arrives, and again when the prosecution memo follows. That is the priming step, and it only works if enough people take it.

Most calls to action ask you to pressure someone. This one primes a prosecution.

1. Find your state in the press contact directory below.

2. Send the questionnaire to your AG's press contact using the sample email provided.

3. Screenshot the email before you send it.

4. Post that screenshot wherever your audience is. Not who told you to do it. Just what you did today. Let that be the story.

5. If you host a show of any kind, tell your audience you did it.

6. Post your response in the comments: the state, the office, and the full text of any reply you receive.

Most AG offices receive a handful of emails on any single subject on a given day. The rest are constituents asking for personal help. Two hundred emails asking the same two questions, arriving the same week, is something no communications director files away. It becomes a staff meeting. It becomes a response. It becomes a record.

Both questions have a correct answer, and the answers are verifiable. No law, statute, ruling, or constitutional amendment grants a president complete immunity from state prosecution. Trump v. Vance confirmed it. The dual sovereignty doctrine is settled law, reaffirmed in Gamble v. United States in 2019. The pardon power is textually limited to federal offenses. Question two asks whether an AG will conduct a standing analysis and present evidence to a grand jury if the evidence meets threshold. That is the normal prosecutorial process. Neither question overstates state authority or makes a claim that can be honestly refuted. The 2024 immunity ruling in Trump v. United States creates complications for prosecuting specific official acts, but it appears nowhere in these questions because these questions are about authority and process, not outcomes. We did the research. Both hold up. For the complete legal analysis, doctrine by doctrine, objection by objection, read this.

Prosecutorial Accountability Questionnaire for State Attorney General

Your answers to these questions will be published in full, without editing, alongside the answers of every other attorney general in the country. Offices that decline to respond will be identified as having declined.

Question 1: Is there any law, statute, Supreme Court ruling, or constitutional amendment that grants a sitting president complete and total immunity from state-level investigation and criminal prosecution for violating that state’s laws? Please answer yes or no and briefly explain the legal basis for your answer.

Question 2: If your office receives documented evidence suggesting potential criminal violations of your state's laws by a sitting president, cabinet member, or staff at the DOJ or FBI, do you commit to conducting an independent standing analysis and, if the evidence meets the threshold for prosecution, presenting that evidence to a grand jury?

Sample Email — Copy, Paste, Send

SUBJECT: Request for Comment

To the Press Office of [Attorney General Name]:

I am a constituent requesting a formal statement from your office on two questions of state law. I will be releasing your response publicly.

Question 1: Is there any law, statute, Supreme Court ruling, or constitutional amendment that grants a sitting president complete and total immunity from state-level investigation and criminal prosecution for violating that state’s laws? Please answer yes or no and briefly explain the legal basis for your answer.

Question 2: If your office receives documented evidence suggesting potential criminal violations of your state’s laws by a sitting president, cabinet member, or staff at the DOJ or FBI, do you commit to conducting an independent standing analysis and, if the evidence meets the threshold for prosecution, presenting that evidence to a grand jury?

Please direct your response to [YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS].

Thank you for your time.

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR CITY, STATE]

A quick note: we need 10 subscribers every article to keep all this going. We reached that number yesterday, 17/30 days now. If you can be a member then you are personally keeping the activism machine running for MILLIONS of monthly readers!

BuyMeACoffee.com/TheER if you can chip in a cup of coffee for me and the team while we work on these prosecution memorandums.

Press Contact Directory — All 50 State Attorneys General

Alabama — Steve Marshall — constituentaffairs@alabamaag.gov

Alaska — Stephen J. Cox — sam.curtis@alaska.gov

Arizona — Kris Mayes — aginfo@azag.gov

Arkansas — Tim Griffin — press@ArkansasAG.gov

California — Rob Bonta — agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov

Colorado — Phil Weiser — Lawrence.Pacheco@coag.gov

Connecticut — William Tong — Elizabeth.Benton@ct.gov

Delaware — Kathy Jennings — DOJ.Media@delaware.gov

Florida — James Uthmeier — Press@MyFloridaLegal.com

Georgia — Chris Carr — AGCarr@law.ga.gov

Hawaii — Anne E. Lopez — hawaiiag@hawaii.gov

Idaho — Raúl Labrador — damon.sidur@ag.idaho.gov

Illinois — Kwame Raoul — outreach@ilag.gov

Indiana — Todd Rokita — press@atg.in.gov

Iowa — Brenna Bird — Jen.Green@ag.iowa.gov

Kansas — Kris Kobach — Web form only at ag.ks.gov

Kentucky — Russell Coleman — kevin.grout@ky.gov

Louisiana — Liz Murrill — constituentservices@ag.louisiana.gov

Maine — Aaron M. Frey — attorney.general@maine.gov

Maryland — Anthony G. Brown — press@oag.state.md.us

Massachusetts — Andrea Joy Campbell — sydney.weiser@mass.gov

Michigan — Dana Nessel — agpress@michigan.gov

Minnesota — Keith Ellison — communications@ag.state.mn.us

Mississippi — Lynn Fitch — Web form only at attorneygenerallynnfitch.com

Missouri — Catherine L. Hanaway — attorney.general@ago.mo.gov

Montana — Austin Knudsen — contactdoj@mt.gov

Nebraska — Mike Hilgers — Suzanne.gage@nebraska.gov

Nevada — Aaron D. Ford — JSadler@ag.nv.gov

New Hampshire — John M. Formella — michael.s.garrity@doj.nh.gov

New Jersey — Jennifer Davenport — OAGpress@njoag.gov

New Mexico — Raúl Torrez — Phone only: 505-490-4060

New York — Letitia James — nyag.pressoffice@ag.ny.gov

North Carolina — Jeff Jackson — comms@ncdoj.gov

North Dakota — Drew Wrigley — ndag@nd.gov

Ohio — Dave Yost — Phone only: 614-466-3840

Oklahoma — Gentner Drummond — shauna.peters@oag.ok.gov

Oregon — Dan Rayfield — AttorneyGeneralPress@doj.oregon.gov

Pennsylvania — Dave Sunday — press@attorneygeneral.gov

Rhode Island — Peter F. Neronha — trondeau@riag.ri.gov

South Carolina — Alan Wilson — rkittle@scag.gov

South Dakota — Marty Jackley — ATGhelp@state.sd.gov

Tennessee — Jonathan Skrmetti — phil.buehler@ag.tn.gov

Texas — Ken Paxton — Web form only at texasattorneygeneral.gov

Utah — Derek Brown — uag@agutah.gov

Vermont — Charity R. Clark — ago.info@vermont.gov

Virginia — Jay Jones — RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Washington — Nick Brown — press@atg.wa.gov

West Virginia — JB McCuskey — kcart@wvago.gov

Wisconsin — Josh Kaul — dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us

Wyoming — Keith G. Kautz — Phone only: 307-777-7841

For states listing only a phone number or web form, call the main office, ask for the communications or public affairs division, and request a direct press email. Mark all subject lines Request for Comment.

Let us know how it goes in the comments!

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