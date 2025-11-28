Correction 11/29/25: This article originally stated that V-Dem reclassified the US as an “electoral authoritarian” regime in September 2025. V-Dem founder and director Staffan Lindberg made this assessment in media interviews, but V-Dem’s official annual report covering 2025 won’t be released until March 2026. Footnote 38 has been updated to reflect this distinction.

I think if you review the evidence that follows, you’ll conclude that every federal mechanism designed to prevent authoritarian consolidation has already been tested and has already failed. The courts, elections, oversight, DOJ, the military, the civil service, the pardon power, the media. All of it. If you already believe that, this is worth reading anyway, because the scale of what’s happened is easy to lose track of when the media treats each violation as a discrete story rather than a pattern. So here it is, all in one place.

The courts are defied without consequence. Elections have been producing little to no accountability. Oversight has been gutted. DOJ has been weaponized. The military brass has been purged. The civil service has been dismantled. The pardon power shields allies from prosecution. The media has been hollowed out and intimidated into compliance. The structural mathematics of gerrymandering and the Electoral College lock in minority rule. Tens of millions live inside a sealed information environment where the 2020 election was stolen. Understandably, the organizations that measure democracy for a living have begun reclassifying the United States as no longer a democracy.

What follows are 47 factual and cited indicators of the electoral autocracy consolidation.

- The Trump administration defied court orders in one-third of the 160+ lawsuits where judges issued substantive rulings (1)

- The Supreme Court grants Trump administration emergency requests at 83 percent versus 31 percent for Biden (2)

- The Senate has confirmed 253 federal judges nominated by Trump across both terms (3)

- The July 2024 immunity decision grants presidents criminal immunity for "official acts." Justice Sotomayor's dissent: a president who "takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune." (4)

- The Supreme Court's June 2024 Loper Bright decision overturned 40 years of Chevron deference. Courts now decide what federal regulations mean rather than deferring to agency expertise. In the first six months, courts citing the decision invalidated agency rules 84 percent of the time. Even if Democrats win the presidency or Congress, conservative judges can simply strike down their regulations by interpreting statutes differently. (5)

- The September 2025 Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo decision allowed ICE to use racial appearance as a factor in immigration stops. Justice Sotomayor's dissent: "We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job." (6)

- Alexander v. South Carolina (May 2024) ruled 6-3 that moving 30,000 Black voters out of a congressional district was permissible partisan gerrymandering rather than unconstitutional racial gerrymandering (7)

- The Eighth Circuit eliminated private enforcement of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in seven states. Only the Attorney General can now bring enforcement lawsuits. (8)

- Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts. He faced no consequences. (9)

- Trump told Georgia's Secretary of State on a recorded phone call to "find 11,780 votes." The case was dismissed. (10)

- 84 fake electors across seven states created fraudulent electoral certificates. Most faced no consequences. (11)

- Jack Smith's federal cases were dismissed because DOJ policy prohibits prosecuting a sitting president (12)

- Since 2020, at least 30 states enacted 108 restrictive voting laws (13)

- Wisconsin gerrymandering: 46 percent of votes produced 63 percent of Republican seats (14)

- The Electoral College delivered the presidency to the popular vote loser twice in 20 years (15)

- Impeachment requires 67 Senate votes. Trump was acquitted 57-43 despite overwhelming January 6 evidence. (16)

- 17 inspectors general were fired in a single night via email (17)

- Over 75 percent of presidentially appointed inspector general positions now sit vacant (18)

- During the first impeachment inquiry, the White House failed to produce a single document. Seventeen witnesses refused testimony at White House direction. Trump stated: "We're fighting all the subpoenas." (19)

- Acting Attorney General James McHenry sent termination emails stating: "Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully." (20)

- DOJ dismissed the Eric Adams corruption case after his lawyers proposed a quid pro quo for immigration enforcement. Seven prosecutors resigned in one night rather than comply. (21)

- Trump fired General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman on the Joint Chiefs (22)

- Defense Secretary Hegseth ordered elimination of approximately 100 general and admiral positions (22)

- Five former Defense Secretaries signed a letter calling the firings "reckless" (22)

- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated $74.85 billion to ICE through September 2029 (23)

- The 287(g) program expanded from 135 local law enforcement agreements in December 2024 to 1,189 by November 2025, a 780 percent increase, with 8,501 local officers now deputized as immigration enforcers (24)

- At least 148,000 federal employees left government by August 2025 (25)

- Executive Order 14171 stripped civil service protections from an estimated 50,000 federal positions (26)

- 70 percent of Civil Rights Division attorneys departed (27)

- The largest federal employee union, representing 820,000 workers, is laying off more than half its own staff (28)

- Trump pardoned all 1,500+ January 6 defendants including seditious conspiracy convictions. No institution could stop him. (29)

- The pardon power has no constitutional check. (30)

- Six corporations control over 90 percent of American media (31)

- 3,200 newspapers have closed since 2005. 55 million Americans live in counties with one or no local news sources. (32)

- CBS settled a Trump lawsuit for $16 million while needing FCC approval for its Skydance merger (33)

- The United States ranks 57th in press freedom, reclassified from "satisfactory" to "problematic" (34)

- 63 percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen (35)

- Despite headlines declaring Trump's polling collapse, every major public pollster in late November 2025 still shows four in ten Americans approving of his job performance (36)

- The V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg, described by scholars as "the most important provider of quantitative democracy data for scholarly research," found in its 2025 report that the United States is undergoing the "fastest evolving episode of autocratization the USA has been through in modern history" (37)

- In September 2025, V-Dem Institute director Staffan Lindberg stated that the United States no longer qualifies as a democracy and has transitioned to an ‘electoral autocracy.’ V-Dem’s official report covering 2025 is expected in March 2026. (38)

- Freedom House, founded in 1941 by Eleanor Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie, dropped the United States from the low 90s to 83 out of 100, below Argentina, tied with Romania and Panama (39)

- The Economist Intelligence Unit downgraded the United States from "full democracy" to "flawed democracy" in 2016. It has remained there for eight consecutive years. (40)

- International IDEA issued 20 alerts between January and April 2025 documenting erosion of democratic norms, twice as many as any previous two full years (41)

- Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky, co-author of "How Democracies Die," called the first two months of the second Trump administration "the most aggressively and openly authoritarian case of democratic backsliding that he has seen" (42)

- Hungary went from EU democracy to consolidated autocracy in under a decade (43)

- Poland's Law and Justice Party captured its constitutional tribunal within weeks of taking power (44)

- Poland recovered after 2023. Brazil recovered after Bolsonaro. Both required two conditions: the opposition won an election, and security services refused to back the incumbent. (44, 45)

- Russia's democratic experiment lasted eight years (46)

- V-Dem Institute research finds that legislatures "can do very little to halt autocratization once started" (37)

- For those hoping midterms can stop Trump: Democrats need only 3 House seats, and presidents below 50 percent approval have lost an average of 37 seats since 1946. But the Eighth Circuit has already eliminated private Voting Rights Act enforcement in seven states (47)

Courts are defied without consequence. Elections produce no accountability. Oversight has been gutted. DOJ has been weaponized. The military brass has been purged. The civil service has been purged. The pardon power is absolute. The media has been hollowed out and intimidated into compliance. The structural mathematics of gerrymandering and the Electoral College lock in minority rule. Tens of millions already live inside a sealed information environment where the 2020 election was stolen. The organizations that measure democracy for a living have reclassified the United States as no longer qualifying.

Poland recovered. Brazil recovered. Both required two conditions: the opposition won an election, and security services refused to back the incumbent. Gerrymandering, the Electoral College, and 108 new voting restrictions in 30 states since 2020 make the first condition harder to meet at the federal level. The purge of military leadership is actively working on the second.

The failure to penalize attempts to steal elections teaches a simple lesson: Republicans will not face consequences for trying. The fake electors faced nothing. The Georgia phone call led nowhere. Every disincentive for stealing the next election is gone. The only risk now is failing to try.

Federal institutions will not save us. But the United States has something Hungary, Poland, and Brazil did not: 50 state governments with independent constitutional authority, 24 Democratic attorneys general who answer to no one in Washington, and state courts whose judgments cannot be pardoned away. The path forward runs through the cities and states.

We keep fascism out of our cities and states by being willing to break rules and shatter norms. If you value institutions over justice then you will lose both.

If you want to understand what that path to effective opposition looks like, check out "We Need to Talk About Soft Secession" laying out the framework:

