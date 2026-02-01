The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunnygirl58's avatar
Sunnygirl58
Feb 1Edited

This is a bit off topic but also somewhat related. I don’t know if you are following the news of AZ’s AG Kris Mayes, a Democrat. She was on a recent podcast and stated that AZ has a “stand you ground law” one of the most liberal stand your ground laws in the country, passed by the Republicans in the AZ state legislature. She pointed out on the podcast that because of this very liberal law that allows just about anyone who “feels their life threatened” by anyone else, given certain circumstances, they have a right to shoot to kill. She said this is a law that could cause harm to ICE barging into peoples’ homes, masked, no ID, no uniforms, in unmarked cars that could turn into a blood bath if a person, resident of a home, felt threatened. She was issuing a siren call and a warning that people could get killed.

But what happened after her words were spoken? The MAGA republicans in AZ went after her, said she should be impeached and was disgracing our state because she was encouraging people to shoot and kill ICE. It is a lie, she never encouraged anyone to kill ICE or any police or authority. She was stating the law and the consequences of the law in this kind of volatile situation with ICE. They are simply MAGA out of control but she says she will not back down, that her words are correct, that the law can cause people harm and that she was warning of the problems that can occur. This morning in the AZ Daily Star, now the Democratic Governor, Katie Hobbs is siding with the MAGA Republicans and telling Mayes that she spoke inappropriately and needs to take back her words.

Imagine that, the Governor thinks Mayes is “inappropriate “ as ICE agents kill citizens on the streets of Minneapolis and as they also are infusing their rogue lawlessness in Tucson and elsewhere.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
Feb 1

Have sent the following letter to my AG

I am writing to demand clear, public, and immediate action from your office: New Jersey law must be enforced in New Jersey — without exception, without hesitation, and without special immunity for federal immigration or border enforcement personnel.

If any ICE or Border Patrol agent violates N.J.S.A. 2C:38-2 or any other applicable New Jersey criminal statute while operating in this state, they must be investigated and, where the evidence supports it, prosecuted.

A federal badge is not a license to disregard state law, civil rights, or basic legal limits on government power.

Failure to enforce state law in these situations sends a dangerous message — that some armed agents can operate above the law inside our communities.

That erodes public trust, weakens the rule of law, and puts residents at risk. New Jersey cannot claim to value civil rights and public safety while looking the other way when violations are committed by federal personnel.

Your office has both the authority and the responsibility to act. I urge you to:

Issue an explicit public statement that New Jersey criminal laws apply fully to federal agents acting within the state

Direct county prosecutors to treat alleged violations by ICE or Border Patrol agents the same as they would any other suspect

Ensure prompt, independent, and transparent investigations of credible complaints

Pursue charges under N.J.S.A. 2C:38-2 and any other relevant statutes wherever the facts and law support them

No one should be functionally immune from accountability in New Jersey. Equal justice under the law only means something if it is enforced, especially when the alleged misconduct involves government agents with the power to detain, search, and use force.

I expect your office to uphold New Jersey law decisively and without deference to federal pressure or politics.

Sincerely,

Reply
Share
12 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
117 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture