The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
8h

Correct. I was a DOGE casualty from the IRS, where I worked with excise (truck) taxes. A lot of institutional knowledge has been lost due to the arrogance and sociopathy of Muskrat, Vought, and Trump.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
8h

Jeff Bezos and others of his ilk complain that taxing the wealthy won't help ordinary Americans or fund programs like affordable child care, city-owned grocery stores, public retail operations, or other community investments. They insist those ideas can never work.

But let's be honest about what's really going on. They aren't protecting taxpayers—they're protecting their own fortunes.

Take Amazon. If cities or states created successful public retail or delivery services that competed with companies like Amazon, it could cut into Bezos's profits. Of course he has every incentive to dismiss those ideas before they're ever tried.

Claiming something will fail without allowing it to be tested isn't an argument—it's a strategy to preserve wealth and market dominance.

If society never tries new approaches because billionaires say they won't work, we'll never know what is possible. Progress has never come from accepting "it can't be done." It comes from having the courage to prove the skeptics wrong.

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