The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
2h

Not to worry. AI will take care of all the poor, overworked, and make them poorer, the way things are going. It would be one thing if the benefits of reduced hours contributed to more and better education, and better health, but there's no evidence of that. People can't afford to live and can't get ahead in terms of employment compensation, or even tread water.

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rabbit rabbit's avatar
rabbit rabbit
3h

Thanks for this! I hadn’t heard about any of this — I appreciate your research and forward thinking.

In June 2024 I wrote a letter to my manager at the hardware store I worked at, requesting he allow me to drop down to a four-day, 32-hour work week with staggered days off (2 days on, 1 day off, 2 days on, 2 days off, repeat.) I submitted research that supported the benefits of such a schedule (workers were even *more* productive under their new schedule because it gave them a much better work/life balance.) I *did* get permission to change my schedule.

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