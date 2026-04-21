The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Nan Tepper's avatar
Nan Tepper
10h

That's beautiful. I think giving people the gift of their own agency is one of the most powerful tools for living there is. I was 60 by the time I learned I had it, and could say no. We all need that. One of the reasons I feel such outrage about women being told they can't make choices about their own bodies. Kids need to be heard and engaged with. The need to be seen. xo

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Brian Andersen's avatar
Brian Andersen
10h

What happens when you have an 80 year old who controls the most powerful government and military in the world and has never learned this lesson nor been forced to face any consequences for it?

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