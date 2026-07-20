The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
3h

I just bought a copy of the American Reformation,just to support you. I very much appreciate your free downloads at the end of your articles. You give me hope, because so far, you are the only source that details a realistic and viable path to saving our souls and democracy. It has to be done locally, via the sovereign states, because the federal system is corrupted and under control of the criminals.

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One Voice Team's avatar
One Voice Team
3h

One thing that keeps nagging at me is that we have almost no meaningful civic infrastructure that enables Americans to continuously problem-solve together outside of elections and litigation.

If our institutions are vulnerable to bad actors, shouldn't we be building systems that allow citizens to remain actively engaged in strengthening and improving those institutions every day—not just when we're responding to crises?

Courts, elections, and political leaders all play important roles, but they shouldn't be the only mechanisms available to citizens who want to strengthen and improve our democratic institutions.

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