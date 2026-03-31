The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
5h

My Governor is Josh Shapiro who is up for reelection this year. I’ve responded to his campaign’s incessant requests for money by saying that my financial support is contingent on the Governor ensuring that our polling places are protected by something more substantial than a handful of lawyers.

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Amy 0415's avatar
Amy 0415
4h

Thank you, Chris. So incredibly on point, timely and needed, as always. 💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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