The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Armitage's avatar
Christopher Armitage
Nov 23

Call, email, schedule meetings with representatives, and ask them publicly on social media.

Then do that 5x per week with all your state and local reps and if enough people do that then change happens 🌲🌲🌲

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
Nov 23

I really like this column. It fits into a pattern that Chris has been building—states pushing the boundaries of federal legal supremacy. Of course, pre-Trump, that’s the sort of thing that the historical Republican Party used to love. It would be interesting to see their own former preference weaponized against them. I still think that even our more aggressive state governors are somewhat reticent to put this sort of thing to the test. Hope one of them decides to test the waters at some point in the near future.

Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture