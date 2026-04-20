His Next Target May Be Closer Than You Think

For months now, Trump has grown increasingly vocal about a nation with increasingly authoritarian actions, the economy is in freefall, and a deeply unpopular leader who spends most of his time golfing. Sources close to the administration confirm that a military intervention may be imminent.

“When a government shoots its own protesters in the face, the world has a moral obligation to act,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “When a leader uses the justice system to punish his political enemies, that’s not a democracy anymore. That’s a banana republic. And I know banana republics. I’ve seen them. Had a lot of fun on them even. This one’s a bad one.”

The nation in question has been plagued by instability for years. Its leader, according to polling, is viewed unfavorably by a majority of residents who have been holding increasingly well attended mass demonstrations as the leader regularly spends weekends at a private golf resort several hundred miles away from the capital throwing lavish parties. His approval numbers hover in the low thirties although his most vocal supporters regularly use violence and stochastic terrorism to discourage legal interventions. Local infrastructure is crumbling. The power grid fails regularly and a recent hurricane response was internationally condemned as catastrophically inept.

“The people there deserve better,” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania. “They deserve freedom. This guy running the place, by the way, total disaster. Weak. Very weak. Not a good golfer either, I’ve seen his swing, it’s a disaster. I’m a really good golpher, Arnie Palmer said so, he said I might even be better than him at golf, can you believe that? And this dictator, folks, this has to be the dumbest dictator in the history of the world. The dumbest. Not even close.”

The economy has compounded the crisis. GDP growth has stalled. Major employers are pulling out. Residents are fleeing by the hundreds of thousands, most of them heading to Florida, where they arrive with nothing and start over. Economists warn that without immediate intervention, the territory’s financial system could collapse entirely within eighteen months.

Trump has increasingly suggested that military action may be the only path forward.

“We cannot tolerate a strongman regime,” he said at a recent press conference. “A regime that jails journalists. A regime that pardons its friends and prosecutes its enemies. A regime that calls the free press the enemy of the people. We will liberate these people. We will restore freedom. We will go in, and we will go in hard. We will wipe it all off the face of the Earth.”

Sources inside the Pentagon have confirmed that contingency plans are being drawn up. Marine units have been placed on standby. The Coast Guard has been briefed. Several cabinet officials, reached for comment, expressed confusion about the target but confirmed that the president appears committed and “speaks about little else.”

“He keeps saying the dictator has to go,” said one senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We’ve asked him, repeatedly, who the dictator is. He won’t say. He just points at a map and says, that guy. Right there. That guy has to go.”

Puerto Ricans, for their part, have expressed cautious optimism.

“Honestly, if he wants to remove the guy currently in charge, we’re listening,” said Marisol Ortiz, a schoolteacher in San Juan. “We’ve been asking for that for years.”

Puerto Rico’s Governor Jenniffer González-Colón, a Republican and longtime Trump ally, could not be reached for comment. Her office directed inquiries to her Florida residence.

The White House has scheduled a prime-time address for “in two-weeks” where Trump is expected to formally announce the operation. Military analysts suggest the island could be secured within forty-eight hours, though several noted off the record, technically, Puerto Rico is already part of the United States, but nobody is comfortable arguing that with Trump. Officials have separately expressed concern about the president’s growing fixation on the Virgin Islands, which he has on multiple occasions suggested renaming after his “late and great friend, Jeffrey.”

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