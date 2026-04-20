The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
5h

"We have met the Enemy, and He is Us."

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
5hEdited

Well I guess that means the USA is a banana republic. How about shit hole country. Does that work?

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