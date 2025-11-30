The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Edwards's avatar
Jason Edwards
Nov 30

This is the piece I’ve been waiting for someone to write. You’re not just cataloging failed predictions — you’re asking why the system keeps producing them. That’s the right question.

The three explanations you offer — incompetence, complicity, pressure valve — are all structural. Media isn’t failing despite its design. It’s working exactly as designed: engagement over accuracy, catharsis over action, hopium as product.

“No one is coming to save us” is the necessary starting point. The next question is: what systems would actually produce accountability instead of just predicting it?

Reply
Share
38 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Margi MacMurdo-Reading's avatar
Margi MacMurdo-Reading
Nov 30

I am happy to see you did some good old fashioned content analysis- that takes some actual work- more than pontificating-my question is once Trump is gone. What on earth will media do? What will they talk about? Who will they talk about how will they frame it? I keep imagining that the big topic is going to be Gavin Newsome's hair, something derogatory about his wife, because I assume Newsome will be president. They will report on every little misstep, gaff -whatever, in order to continue to generate negative headlines, fear based content, and anything else that they think will get clicks or get someone to turn their dial. We don't know how to live without sensational news anymore. We don't know how to live without a reality show atmosphere. However, many, many, many people are sick to death of this and are simply turning it all off- so they had better start getting their shit together now around every editorial conference room table and figure out how are we, the media going to present the news when this is over?

Reply
Share
16 replies
229 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture