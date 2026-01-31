Erin Schaff/NYT

I’ve spent weeks now watching Minneapolis police officers stand side by side with ICE agents. I’ve watched them clear crowds together and protect agents as they beat, abduct, and terrorize the people or Minnesota. I have the videos, along with everyone here and what we’ve seen is unambiguous.

And then I go home and watch Chief Brian O'Hara on 60 Minutes, calling ICE tactics dangerous. I watch him tell the New York Times that the killing of Renee Good was "predictable and entirely preventable." I listen to the careful outrage, the professional concern, the implication that Minneapolis stands apart from federal overreach. And I think about what I saw that day, and the day before, and the week before that.

The Minneapolis Police Chief and the Hennepin County Attorney have spent months creating the impression of opposition while providing material support to the people committing the crimes. They told us accountability was coming. It has not come. They have said one thing and done the exact opposite.

Here is the score. Zero ICE agents arrested by Minneapolis police. Zero criminal charges filed against any federal officer. Zero interventions to stop documented violations. Three thousand hours of police overtime at a cost of two million dollars to taxpayers.¹ The official story says that overtime was spent responding to chaos, not creating it. But I have watched what that money bought. The County Sheriff sent vehicles to clear paths for federal agents.² State troopers in riot gear cleared demonstrators from downtown hotels.³ Officers held perimeters while ICE conducted raids. They arrested a hundred clergy members at the airport for peaceful demonstration.⁴ Minneapolis police were there for bits and pieces and were the primary source arresting those clergy members. Apparently the officers were very apologetic and nice while mass arresting clergy members.

Renee Good died on January 7. Twenty-four days later, her killer walks free. Jonathan Ross calmly murdered a woman, then he and his crew blocked anyone from giving her medical aid as she died. Minneapolis police were on scene quickly and they watched Ross leave. They didn’t stop him. They didn’t arrest him. They didn’t intervene while a woman bled out two blocks from her home.

A full month prior, on December 5, O’Hara issued an official directive to his department: any officer who witnesses unlawful force and fails to intervene will be fired. He invoked George Floyd by name. “We’re not going to repeat that mistake with any agency, or otherwise,” he said. His officers watched a man shoot an unarmed mother and flee the scene. They watched federal agents block a physician from giving her medical aid. They didn’t intervene. None of them have been fired.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced she has jurisdiction to bring charges. “Let me be clear,” she said on January 9. “We do have jurisdiction to make this decision. It does not matter that it was a federal law enforcement agent.” She said the ICE officer “does not have complete immunity.” On January 28, she told reporters she anticipates having enough evidence to make charging decisions on all three shootings. Attorney General Keith Ellison said publicly, “This is not a situation where we’re all wondering how she died.” Everyone saw the video. Moriarty has jurisdiction. Ross has no immunity. The evidence is sufficient. And yet: no arrest warrant. No charges. No accountability. Just promises that sound like action while producing none.

This is lying. Not lying in some technicality, but lying in the way that matters. The effect of those statements was to reassure people that someone in authority was handling it. That accountability was coming. That we could afford to be patient. That reassurance was false. It created passivity when action was needed. Officials used the language of accountability to produce the impression of accountability while providing none.

Meanwhile the documented lawlessness is staggering. Federal Judge Patrick Schiltz, a Bush appointee who clerked for Antonin Scalia, found that ICE violated at least 96 court orders in 74 cases in January alone.⁸ He wrote that ICE "has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."⁹ He wrote that "ICE is not a law unto itself."¹⁰

But it is acting like one. And state officials with the power to prove otherwise are instead providing crowd control.

Consider what we are watching. Agents dragged a 56-year-old American citizen from his home in his underwear in subzero cold.¹¹ They shot an unarmed woman through her windshield two blocks from her house.¹² They beat a nurse recording them on a public street, took his legal firearm while he was on the ground, and then shot him dead.¹³ Schools went into lockdown across the Twin Cities. Businesses report revenue drops of 50 to 80 percent because customers are afraid to leave their homes.¹⁴ Three thousand federal agents descended on a metropolitan area with less than one percent of the nation's undocumented population.¹⁵

Read Minnesota's own criminal code. Section 609.714 defines crimes committed in furtherance of terrorism as premeditated felonies involving violence to persons, intended to terrorize a considerable number of the public beyond the direct victims, and intended to disrupt the lawful operation of government and commerce.¹⁶ The violence is premeditated. The terror extends far beyond direct victims. Government operations have been disrupted, courts defied, commerce paralyzed. If these elements were present in the conduct of any other organization, we would not hesitate to name it. The reluctance to apply the law to federal agents is not legal. It is political.

Some will read this and counsel patience still. They will say confrontation carries risks. They are right. But compliance does not avoid those risks. Compliance purchases temporary safety for some by abandoning others to violence now. Every day we allow this to continue unimpeded, we choose who is sacrificed. Lucky us not to wonder if our children are hungry and freezing behind a fence at some ICE detention facility. Today in America, innocent people were beaten and abducted and went cold and unfed.

Since 2025, no ICE agent has been criminally charged for a shooting, a beating, or a killing committed on the job. Three people shot in Minneapolis in three weeks. Zero charges. And those are only the deaths we can see. Videos circulate of agents beating migrants until their bodies go limp, then carrying them like dead animals and tossing them into unmarked cars. Those victims remain publicly unidentified. No one outside the agency knows where they were taken or what happened to them.

So what do we do?

Look at Minneapolis. Not at the officials. At the people. Thousands marched in subzero temperatures while hundreds of businesses closed in solidarity. Mutual aid networks are feeding families afraid to leave their homes. Volunteers drive immigrants to work and stand watch outside schools. Encrypted channels track federal movements in real time. The people of Minneapolis have decided that if their officials will not protect their neighbors, they will do it themselves. They have stopped waiting for permission. They have stopped trusting the process. They are the process now.

As for the politicians who promised accountability and delivered aid to terrorist occupiers, we push them to resign. Not wait for the next election. Not give them time to rebrand. Resign. They had the power to act. They told us one thing and did the opposite.

Call Mary Moriarty's office and demand she resign if she won't issue an arrest warrant and don't let anyone gaslight you into thinking there isn't plenty of evidence. You've seen the evidence. Call 612-348-5550 on weekdays or email hcaomedia@hennepin.us . You can also call your own state attorney general and governor. Tell them: if ICE agents commit crimes here, they must be arrested under state law. No immunity. No deference. The law applies to federal agents or it applies to no one. Send them this article if it helps.

We must act now for justice and without fear of threats from authoritarians. Waiting for the day they stop threatening violence to force compliance is waiting for a day that will never come. They will keep advancing and hurting innocent men, women, and children until we stand against them. Tens of thousands in Minneapolis are fighting back and millions do the same across the nation. Patience in the face of atrocity is not just morally repugnant cowardice. It is a permanently losing strategy.

The stakes are too high to stand by.

We cannot say we knew nothing. We have the videos. We have the court orders. We have the body count. We have officials who swore oaths and possessed authority and chose to exercise neither. And we have a choice of our own: trust their promises a little longer, or recognize that the time to act is the moment we learn the promise was a lie.

That moment is now.

Wondering what you can do?

Check out the Intro to Soft Secession Booklet and thr Oppositional Federalism Booklet along with pro-democracy merch at TheExistentialistRepublic.com

Anything I write is available for free, including those booklets, at BuyMeACoffee.com/TheER along with the “Grab Them By the EARR: How to get politicians to do what you want” training guide among other free items in the shop.

References

¹ Attorney General Keith Ellison, State of Minnesota v. U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, Case 0:26-cv-00190 (Filed Jan. 12, 2026).

² NewsNation. (2026, January 17). Minn. sheriff's police come between protesters, federal authorities.

³ CNN. (2026, January 9). Minneapolis shooting live updates.

⁴ FOX 9. (2026, January 23). ICE in MN: ICE Out rally; arrests at MSP Airport.

⁵ Star Tribune. (2026, January 12). In New York Times interview, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara rails against ICE tactics.

⁶ Sahan Journal. (2026, January 9). Moriarty, Ellison launch state probe of fatal ICE shooting.

⁷ FOX 9. (2026, January 29). ICE in MN live updates.

⁸ Schiltz, P. (2026, January 28). Order, Juan Hugo Tobay Robles v. DHS, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

⁹ Schiltz, 2026.

¹⁰ Schiltz, 2026.

¹¹ CBS News. (2026, January 26). Minneapolis becomes ground zero in Trump's immigration crackdown.

¹² Sahan Journal, 2026.

¹³ NPR. (2026, January 25). Videos and eyewitnesses refute federal account of Minneapolis shooting.

¹⁴ Ellison, 2026.

¹⁵ Star Tribune. (2026, January 12). Homeland Security's presence in Minnesota dwarfs Twin Cities' largest police forces.

¹⁶ Minn. Stat. § 609.714 (2025).